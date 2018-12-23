American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 256.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 241,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 336,079 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.33M, up from 94,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.14% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 497,313 shares traded or 93.51% up from the average. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has declined 8.94% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Rev $152M-$154M; 17/04/2018 – Model N Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Model N Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 2.2% Position in Model N; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – JASON BLESSING SUCCEEDS ZACK RINAT AS CEO; 15/05/2018 – Soros Fund Management LLC Exits Position in Model N; 19/04/2018 – Model N Founder & CEO Zack Rinat Named Ernst & Young 2018 Entrepreneur of the Year Semifinalist; 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC MODN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.06, REV VIEW $150.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

American Research & Management increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 31.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 376 shares as the company's stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,561 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.13M, up from 1,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $126,917 activity. 169 shares were sold by Anderson – Mark – Albert, worth $2,346. $4,969 worth of stock was sold by Barter David on Thursday, August 16. Shares for $8.75 million were sold by Rinat Zack. Gokhale Neeraj also sold $103,812 worth of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) on Thursday, August 16.

Among 11 analysts covering Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Model N Inc had 13 analyst reports since February 16, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, December 12. JMP Securities downgraded the shares of MODN in report on Tuesday, August 9 to “Market Perform” rating. Craig Hallum initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 16 report. The stock of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, August 9. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Friday, November 11. On Wednesday, November 16 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. JMP Securities upgraded Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) rating on Wednesday, February 7. JMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $20.0 target. Dougherty & Company reinitiated the shares of MODN in report on Tuesday, December 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum on Tuesday, December 13.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $102.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) by 242,400 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $11.32M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 147,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18M shares, and cut its stake in James Riv Group Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.45, from 1.76 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 15 investors sold MODN shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.92 million shares or 15.02% more from 18.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Plc reported 34,063 shares. The New York-based Products Prtn Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). 15,320 were reported by Magnetar Fincl Lc. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 541,193 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Aqr Capital Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 22,969 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 5,977 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 883 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 95,433 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group Limited Liability has 12,881 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru accumulated 0% or 338,104 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 30,219 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 2,016 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Co Ma accumulated 668,780 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. The insider McGrath Judith A sold $952,500. The insider BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $5.31 million. Zapolsky David had sold 1,927 shares worth $3.66 million. Olsavsky Brian T had sold 2,028 shares worth $3.87M on Wednesday, August 15. Another trade for 1,726 shares valued at $3.28 million was sold by Jassy Andrew R. On Thursday, November 15 Reynolds Shelley sold $687,447 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 437 shares.

