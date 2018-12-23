American Financial Group Inc decreased Shire Plc (SHPG) stake by 71.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. American Financial Group Inc sold 125,000 shares as Shire Plc (SHPG)’s stock rose 1.27%. The American Financial Group Inc holds 50,000 shares with $9.06 million value, down from 175,000 last quarter. Shire Plc now has $51.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $170.03. About 6.97M shares traded or 333.49% up from the average. Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) has risen 18.67% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SHPG News: 19/04/2018 – CNBC Now: @davidfaber $AGN, $SHPG react after sources tell CNBC that Allergan will not bid for Shire; 12/03/2018 – REG-Shire plc : Elections for the interim dividend in respect of the six months to December 31, 2017; 06/04/2018 – Takeda Pharmaceutical Confirms Full Acquisition of Shire Eyed; 25/04/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Takeda’s Shire Bid Raises Debt Concerns; 19/04/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: That was fast; shareholder pushback prompts Allergan to drop its pursuit of Shire, sources say, after; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR: If Shire Acquisition Proceeds, May Lower Ratings on Takeda Up to 2 Notches, Depending on Financing Scheme; 24/04/2018 – Shire chairwoman says talks with Takeda ongoing; 05/03/2018 – REG-Shire plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding; 24/04/2018 – Nikkei falters, Takeda dives over 9 pct on Shire takeover bid; 19/04/2018 – Shire Open to Higher Takeda Offer After Rejecting $60 Billion

Hs Management Partners Llc increased Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) stake by 33.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hs Management Partners Llc acquired 483,475 shares as Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD)’s stock declined 21.51%. The Hs Management Partners Llc holds 1.95M shares with $170.41M value, up from 1.46M last quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv now has $130.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $66.39. About 2.70M shares traded or 30.40% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 36.59% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House approves government spending bill despite conservative revolt; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja

Analysts await Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $3.77 EPS, down 5.28% or $0.21 from last year’s $3.98 per share. SHPG’s profit will be $1.14B for 11.28 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.64 actual EPS reported by Shire plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 392,025 shares to 2.28M valued at $266.21 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 1.79M shares and now owns 6.55M shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was reduced too.

