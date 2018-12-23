American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 76.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 72,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,695 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.27 million, down from 95,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $226.46. About 1.83M shares traded or 84.51% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 12.98% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Days in Claims Payable 50.2 Days; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30; 29/05/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Business: #BREAKING: Meridian sold to national health insurer Wellcare for $2.5 billion; 05/03/2018 WellCare Commits to Tampa Headquarters through 2030; 21/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Tampa law firm expands health care practice with a managed care legal expert from WellCare; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.47, EST. $1.96

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 18.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 5,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,120 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.79M, down from 28,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $180.21. About 7.83M shares traded or 160.79% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE; 27/04/2018 – Bolder BioTechnology Announces Positive Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BBT-015, a Long-Acting G-CSF Analog, in Healthy; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.49, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 26 investors sold WCG shares while 117 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 12.50% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prelude Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 1,307 shares in its portfolio. Kepos Capital LP has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). 8,930 are held by Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com. M&T Natl Bank owns 8,741 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). 94 were accumulated by Cwm Limited Com. Gator Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.92% stake. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). 24,892 are held by Smith Graham And Investment Advsr Lp. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 0.07% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Mackenzie Corporation owns 17,870 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 33,772 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Globeflex Lp stated it has 9,246 shares. Moreover, Citadel Ltd has 0.04% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

American International Group Inc, which manages about $30.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 8,947 shares to 172,833 shares, valued at $8.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 9,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Pbf Energy Inc Class A (NYSE:PBF).

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WellCare issues 2019 annual guidance – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “US healthcare stocks drop after judge rules Obamacare unconstitutional – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman bearish on Walgreens Boots Alliance in premarket analyst action; shares down 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big day for health insurers – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Judge accepts CVS offer on Aetna while reviewing consent decree – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 sales for $2.13 million activity. $422,028 worth of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) shares were sold by Hakim Anat. Shares for $770,550 were sold by Polen Michael Robert. Shares for $300,184 were bought by Dallas H James on Tuesday, December 4. Breon Richard C. had sold 2,500 shares worth $599,900.

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 393.75% or $1.26 from last year’s $0.32 per share. WCG’s profit will be $78.99 million for 35.83 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual earnings per share reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.55% negative EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering Wellcare Health Plans Inc. (NYSE:WCG), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Wellcare Health Plans Inc. had 73 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, May 1 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 3 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) on Wednesday, February 7 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 7. On Wednesday, January 4 the stock rating was initiated by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Friday, March 16 to “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, November 2 report. The company was maintained on Friday, November 17 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Leerink Swann on Wednesday, May 30. Jefferies maintained the shares of WCG in report on Friday, January 12 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $3.25 EPS, up 12.46% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.89 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 13.86 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AMGN shares while 550 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 470.42 million shares or 2.68% less from 483.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Private Asset Mgmt reported 0.12% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Northstar Gru has 2,465 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.38% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 83,131 shares. Ironwood Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Illinois-based Gofen Glossberg Llc Il has invested 0.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). The New York-based Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Liability has invested 0.63% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 0.21% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 4,608 shares. Augustine Asset Management owns 25,636 shares. Savant Ltd Liability Company stated it has 5,081 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 2,150 were reported by Banced Corporation. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 2.36% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Nelson Roberts Advsr Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2,455 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.7% or 486,576 shares. Cap City Tru Communications Fl invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 2,051 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Amgen Inc. had 99 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 29. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Friday, February 2. The rating was initiated by Leerink Swann on Friday, February 5 with “Market Perform”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 5 report. UBS upgraded Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Monday, September 7. UBS has “Buy” rating and $168 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, February 2. Gabelli initiated Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Friday, August 26 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Thursday, November 1. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $204 target. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein on Wednesday, June 29.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPYG, ABT, BKNG, AMGN – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amgen’s BiTE candidate AMG 420 shows positive action in early-stage blood cancer study but AMG 330 lags – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KODK, AMGN, NYT – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amgen (AMGN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMGN, V, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $493.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VWOB) by 8,901 shares to 14,656 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 9,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.27 million activity. 1,777 shares valued at $360,520 were sold by Patton Cynthia M on Thursday, November 29.