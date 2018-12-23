Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) by 2.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 59,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.29M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $67.04M, up from 2.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $29.03. About 1.81M shares traded or 119.11% up from the average. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has declined 4.55% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HR News: 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY REVENUES $112.1 MLN VS $104.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.40; 20/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporate, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HR); 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q Rev $112.1M; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q EPS 7c; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q FFO 40c/Shr; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: Whitman Had Served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Finance; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust: That Position Has Been Eliminated, Duties Divided Among Existing Officers, Including Whitman; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 02/04/2018 Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: B. Douglas Whitman II to Serve as SVP, Finance & Treasurer, Effective April 1

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in American International Group I (AIG) by 23.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 7,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,347 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.35 million, down from 33,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American International Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 14.03 million shares traded or 71.28% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 37.01% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders set to vote on pay package for new CEO; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as Chief Executive Officer of AIG Insurance Company China, Ltd; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 07/05/2018 – ICAHN SOLD HIS AIG POSITION WHEN THE STOCK CHANGED HANDS BETWEEN $60 AND $65 – FORBES, CITING; 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC; 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Research Coverage Highlights Electronic Arts, NEXEO SOLUTIONS, The AES, Meritor, H&R Block, and American International Group â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Appoints Sachin N Shah as Chief Executive Officer Asia Pacific – Business Wire” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AIG May Trigger Aggregate Reinsurance, CEO Expects $800M Q4 Cat Losses – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Using Covered Calls To Sell My AIG – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG to Present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 47.37% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.57 per share. AIG’s profit will be $743.11M for 11.13 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -347.06% EPS growth.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $2.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) by 26,843 shares to 53,166 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 21,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 617,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 53 investors sold AIG shares while 280 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 753.05 million shares or 2.03% less from 768.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Lc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 182,527 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc accumulated 672,527 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd stated it has 1,030 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based M&T Bankshares has invested 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 41,677 were reported by Pub Sector Pension Board. Td Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Carroll Assocs, North Carolina-based fund reported 309 shares. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America owns 2,522 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Becker Capital Mgmt holds 1.00M shares. 9,587 are held by Roundview Limited Liability Company. Lenox Wealth accumulated 271 shares or 0% of the stock. Philadelphia Tru reported 0.61% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Pnc Svcs Grp Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). The Tennessee-based Argent Communication has invested 0.11% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Among 23 analysts covering American International Group (NYSE:AIG), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. American International Group had 89 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, January 6, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) rating on Tuesday, September 19. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $64 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 5. As per Thursday, April 13, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. S&P Research maintained American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) on Wednesday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Strong-Buy” rating by Vetr on Thursday, August 27. UBS maintained American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) on Monday, October 2 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, February 12 with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AIG in report on Friday, April 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 16 by FBR Capital.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) by 13,697 shares to 10,477 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hostess Brands Inc by 1.18 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL).

More notable recent Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Research Coverage Highlights Electronic Arts, NEXEO SOLUTIONS, The AES, Meritor, H&R Block, and American International Group â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Healthcare Realty Trust Reports Results for the Second Quarter – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Brunswick Corporation names Brenna Priesser, President â€“ Business Acceleration – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wait For A Drop Before Buying This 4.0%-Yielding Healthcare REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Tech Stocks to Buy for the Future of HR – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.46 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 22 investors sold HR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 117.24 million shares or 3.49% more from 113.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). 68,000 were reported by Tekla Limited Liability Corp. 21,800 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. First Tru Advsrs LP has 0% invested in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.01% invested in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.02% invested in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) for 1.87 million shares. Principal Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Fifth Third Bankshares reported 368 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 235 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru invested in 18.46M shares. Sei Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) for 35,893 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 423,626 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Profund Limited Com owns 22,935 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Since November 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $1.10 million activity. 3,298 shares were sold by Lyle Peter F SR, worth $100,391. On Wednesday, December 12 SINGLETON JOHN KNOX sold $410,237 worth of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) or 13,593 shares. Shares for $93,390 were sold by Sullivan Bruce D on Tuesday, December 4.