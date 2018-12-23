American International Group Inc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 514 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 9,555 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.41M, up from 9,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $826.04. About 691,645 shares traded or 89.68% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 26.13% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 20.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 62,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 246,425 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $55.63 million, down from 309,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – The Cable – Germany, Treasuries & Apple; 23/03/2018 – Apple’s Tiny Sliver of Hope: iPhone Prices — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – ‘Ambitious’ Apple Store Put Up For Sale by Chicago Landlord; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 03/05/2018 – GOOGL ADVANCED PROTECTION BACKS APPLE IOS DEVICES APPLICATIONS; 28/03/2018 – Apple HomePod Will Do Just Fine; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge, but it’s still in the red for the year; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 26/03/2018 – Apple chief Tim Cook said “well-crafted” regulation was required

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Edgar Lomax Company Va reported 67,733 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Il holds 3.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 391,870 shares. Barry Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,943 shares. Archon Limited Co has invested 4.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capital City Trust Fl stated it has 33,598 shares. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 24,140 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Telemus Cap Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 129,285 shares. Perkins Coie Tru reported 24,646 shares or 2.58% of all its holdings. Blair William And Il stated it has 2.48 million shares or 3.43% of all its holdings. Swift Run Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clark Mgmt Group has 377,659 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. Graybill Bartz And Associate has 4.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hartford Invest reported 3.78% stake. Lederer Assoc Counsel Ca holds 6.13% or 32,117 shares. Glynn Capital Lc has 8,400 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520 worth of stock.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive.

Among 26 analysts covering Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 46 investors sold AZO shares while 183 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 22.60 million shares or 3.88% less from 23.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. S Muoio Commerce Ltd Liability reported 2.02% stake. Moreover, Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0.16% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Creative Planning holds 1,766 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Products Ltd Com has invested 0.42% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Jefferies Gru Llc has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.03% or 5,887 shares in its portfolio. Beutel Goodman And Ltd reported 226,368 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 0.13% stake. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Westpac Banking has 10,141 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd stated it has 1,852 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Citadel Limited Com holds 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 5,631 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation owns 34,195 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.