Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group (AIG) by 49.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,408 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $341,000, down from 12,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 14.03M shares traded or 71.28% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 37.01% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS ACTIONS TAKEN IN EXCESS CASUALTY “BECOME EFFECTIVE NOW,” BUT COMPANY TAKING TIME TO VERIFY – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – AIG Book Value Per Common Share as of March 31 Was $69.95; 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. ROE 7.7% VS 9.6% Y/Y; 02/05/2018 – AIG Bd of Directors Declares Common Stk Div of $0.32 Per Shr; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Company (KO) by 118.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 18,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 34,127 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58 million, up from 15,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 32.48 million shares traded or 131.64% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $22.51 million activity. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by RIVERA ALFREDO. MANN JENNIFER K also sold $761,040 worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Monday, November 19. Shares for $2.25 million were sold by HAYS ED. The insider LONG ROBERT EDWARD sold $729,768. The insider DINKINS JAMES L sold $411,000. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $479,800 was made by Perez Beatriz R on Wednesday, October 31.

Among 23 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $273.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Bk by 18,300 shares to 55,400 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Ark Innovation Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.68 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 47.37% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.57 per share. AIG’s profit will be $743.11 million for 11.13 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -347.06% EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering American International Group (NYSE:AIG), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive.