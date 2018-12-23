American National Bank decreased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 8.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 7,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,489 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.32 million, down from 84,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 1.73M shares traded or 6.32% up from the average. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 13.83% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 18/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 18; 07/03/2018 – Bunge Introduces Certified Transitional Corn Ingredients at Natural Products Expo West; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bunge Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BG); 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES FY CAPEX ABOUT $700M; 23/05/2018 – Brazil fines 5 grain trading firms, farmers connected to deforestation; 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace; 22/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPACT OF RECENT COMMODITY PRICE VOLATILITY AND AN EVENTUAL TRADE DEAL WILL BE A NET NEUTRAL FOR BUNGE, ADM AND CARGILL; 16/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 16; 12/03/2018 – Agri Marketing: ADM, BUNGE’S TALKS HAVE STALLED

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 37.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.42 million, down from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $150.49. About 4.35 million shares traded or 146.20% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 13.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC FOR $250M; 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 11/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES SALE OF $7.5B NOTES IN SEVEN PARTS; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q EPS $2.65; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS GETS INSCOM CONTRACT FOR IT NETWORKS; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS U.S. CORPORATE TAX REFORM HAS HELPED DEMAND FOR BUSINESS JETS; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS WELL OVER 50 ORDERS ON THE G500 AND NEAR 50 ON G600 BUSINESS JETS; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Sanders: Sanders, Warren, Merkley Demand General Dynamics Respect Its Workers; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EXPECTS G500 CERTIFICATION IN JUNE OR JULY; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards General Dynamics Cloud Services Contract

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $486.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 5,400 shares to 9,900 shares, valued at $689,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD).

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “General Dynamics Cautions Canada Against Backing Out of $13 Billion Saudi Deal – Motley Fool” on December 23, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “General Dynamics (GD) Awarded $346 Million by US Navy for Virginia-Class Submarine Work – StreetInsider.com” published on December 10, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “General Dynamics (GD) Declares $0.93 Quarterly Dividend, 2.1% Yield; Authorizes Additional 10M Share Buyback – StreetInsider.com” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Dynamics says canceling Saudi arms deal would cost Canada billions – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “SAIC loses out on bid to prototype light tank for Army – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. General Dynamics Corporation had 89 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Wednesday, May 10 by Bernstein. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, October 23 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, January 25 by Bernstein. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 12 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of GD in report on Thursday, April 12 with “Underweight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) on Thursday, April 28 with “Outperform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $246.0 target in Tuesday, January 23 report. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, January 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 286 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 229.88 million shares or 0.59% more from 228.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stratos Wealth Ltd accumulated 0.09% or 10,060 shares. Fagan Associate has 1,800 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Llc reported 5,686 shares stake. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 1,299 shares. Blair William And Company Il stated it has 11,523 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Medical Tru has 0.39% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 2,297 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs invested 0.14% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Iberiabank holds 0.25% or 9,758 shares. First Interstate National Bank stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 2.73M shares. Old Dominion owns 0.56% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 8,960 shares. Triangle Wealth Management invested 0.68% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Shell Asset Mngmt reported 0.13% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Numerixs Technology Incorporated stated it has 5,800 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Management accumulated 103,427 shares.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $19.29 million activity. The insider Malcolm Mark bought 3,000 shares worth $509,612. On Friday, December 7 Reynolds Catherine B bought $100,585 worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 600 shares. CASEY JOHN PATRICK also sold $4.35 million worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) on Monday, October 15.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $2.97 EPS, up 18.80% or $0.47 from last year’s $2.5 per share. GD’s profit will be $879.57 million for 12.67 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Hedge Funds Love Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)? – Yahoo News” on December 10, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “20 Stocks Loving the China Tariff Delays – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 03, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “COFCO International Joins Initiative to Modernize Global Agricultural Commodity Trade Operations – Business Wire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “To Bunge Or Not To Bunge – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Exclusive: Global traders halt new Iran food deals as US sanctions bite – sources – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $2.07 EPS, up 208.96% or $1.40 from last year’s $0.67 per share. BG’s profit will be $292.05M for 6.44 P/E if the $2.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.52 actual EPS reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 39 investors sold BG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 107.48 million shares or 1.22% less from 108.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jane Street Group Inc Lc reported 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Pictet Asset Ltd accumulated 275,322 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 5.58% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Van Eck Corporation owns 889,644 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability Company reported 200 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 23,104 shares. Ci Invs invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.13% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.05% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 52,686 shares. Regions Financial holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. 9,036 are owned by Bancorp Of Hawaii. Vident Invest Advisory Lc reported 22,198 shares. Cutter And Brokerage holds 0.21% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 8,992 shares. Intll Grp holds 2,553 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 11 analysts covering Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bunge Limited had 43 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 14 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, September 27, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Friday, February 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 2 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 23 report. On Monday, December 10 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 4 report. On Thursday, November 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, May 5.