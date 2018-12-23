American National Insurance Company increased Infosys Ltd Adr (INFY) stake by 100% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. American National Insurance Company acquired 155,600 shares as Infosys Ltd Adr (INFY)’s stock declined 7.54%. The American National Insurance Company holds 311,200 shares with $3.17M value, up from 155,600 last quarter. Infosys Ltd Adr now has $40.61B valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 15.29M shares traded or 48.67% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – SEES FY 19 REVENUE GUIDANCE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AT 6 PCT-8 PCT; 08/04/2018 – Mint: With new CEO in place, Nandan Nilekani takes a step back at Infosys; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO BUY WONGDOODY; 08/03/2018 – Infosys Recognized as a Leader in Digital Marketing Services by NelsonHall; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: INFOSYS SEES FY19 SALES GROWTH 6%-8% CONSTANT CURRENCY; 21/03/2018 – Infosys Foreign Source Income Not Taxable, Again: N.J. Court; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD- INFY.NS – SEES FY 19 OPERATING MARGIN RANGE AT 22 PCT- 24 PCT; 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Ex-Infosys independent director Ravi Venkatesan in talks for a big role at Amazon India; 26/04/2018 – Infosys to Establish U.S. Education Center in Indianapolis; 17/04/2018 – INFOSYS CEO PAREKH GIVES FIRST INTERVIEW WITH GLOBAL MEDIA

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased Carmax Inc (KMX) stake by 9.9% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Weitz Investment Management Inc acquired 58,720 shares as Carmax Inc (KMX)’s stock declined 22.02%. The Weitz Investment Management Inc holds 651,870 shares with $48.68M value, up from 593,150 last quarter. Carmax Inc now has $10.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.95% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $58.96. About 7.55 million shares traded or 284.10% up from the average. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has declined 6.91% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax

Among 5 analysts covering Infosys (NYSE:INFY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Infosys had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of INFY in report on Wednesday, October 17 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by Wedbush. Cowen & Co maintained Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) rating on Monday, July 16. Cowen & Co has “Market Perform” rating and $17 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 16 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Friday, September 14.

American National Insurance Company decreased Ppg Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) stake by 3,000 shares to 6,650 valued at $726,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 4,500 shares and now owns 125,254 shares. New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering CarMax (NYSE:KMX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CarMax had 7 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 10. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Monday, June 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, September 27. As per Monday, June 25, the company rating was downgraded by Guggenheim. Credit Suisse maintained CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) on Monday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research downgraded CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) rating on Monday, June 25. Buckingham Research has “Hold” rating and $8400 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, June 25 by Robert W. Baird.

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased Gci Liberty Inc stake by 234,700 shares to 385,000 valued at $19.64 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 15,500 shares and now owns 115,924 shares. Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR) was reduced too.