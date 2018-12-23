Among 2 analysts covering Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agilent Technologies had 4 analyst reports since August 15, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 15 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 20. Morgan Stanley maintained Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) on Wednesday, October 10 with “Overweight” rating. See Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) latest ratings:

20/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $86 New Target: $89 Maintain

10/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $84 New Target: $86 Maintain

15/08/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $77 New Target: $80 Maintain

15/08/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $83 New Target: $84 Maintain

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 33.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc acquired 965 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 22.59%. The American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc holds 3,825 shares with $1.43M value, up from 2,860 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $107.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.45% or $14.19 during the last trading session, reaching $246.39. About 21.40M shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Netflix Grows Even With Higher Prices; 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: WERE NOT DOING LIVE SPORTS; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Inc expected to post earnings of 64 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 16/04/2018 – Investors May Be Watching These Netflix-Heavy Funds: ETF Watch; 09/04/2018 – InMyCommunity: Pet symmetry: the Aussie animals binging on Netflix; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Are Tuning Out Nickelodeon (Correct); 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s foreign subscribers begin to grab the starlight; 10/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Noted former Chicago police detective not amused by Netflix comedian’s parody

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 36 investors sold Agilent Technologies, Inc. shares while 186 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 255.34 million shares or 2.22% less from 261.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Argent Capital Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 984,287 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 90,539 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 0.25% or 112,868 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corporation reported 753,114 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Garde Capital invested 0.14% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Mufg Americas Corporation has 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 4,759 shares. Hoplite Management Limited Partnership stated it has 8.23% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Com accumulated 186,327 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Com stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Elm Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 3,233 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Cap Fund Mngmt Sa stated it has 0.02% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Landscape Mgmt Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $63.29. About 4.68M shares traded or 66.95% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 5.82% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO REQUIRED TO PROVIDE ROLLING FORECASTS FOR PRODUCT ON QUARTERLY BASIS; 06/03/2018 Agilent Wins Security Innovation Award; 18/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Webcasts for the Investment Community; 30/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES 2ND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE LAB INFORMATICS WITH PURCHASE O; 02/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Enhance Lab Informatics with Acquisition of Genohm; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q NET REV. $1.21B, EST. $1.21B; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.16 billion. The Company’s Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. It has a 65.25 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides reagents, instruments, software, and consumables; arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment services; and equipment focused on production of synthesized oligonucleotides for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $3.85 million activity. 15,923 shares were sold by McMullen Michael R., worth $1.17 million on Monday, December 3. The insider Grau Dominique sold $658,748. CLARK PAUL N sold $197,294 worth of stock or 2,876 shares. 1,500 shares were sold by Gonsalves Rodney, worth $106,590 on Wednesday, November 28. The insider FIELDS HEIDI sold 5,482 shares worth $371,296.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 33 insider sales for $193.38 million activity. Shares for $359,000 were sold by WELLS DAVID B. On Monday, July 23 SARANDOS THEODORE A sold $40.10 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 111,391 shares. Shares for $291,631 were sold by BARTON RICHARD N on Monday, July 9. On Monday, September 24 the insider HASTINGS REED sold $36.78M. HALEY TIMOTHY M sold 21,882 shares worth $7.36 million. Shares for $4.20 million were sold by Bennett Kelly on Wednesday, October 31. HYMAN DAVID A had sold 38,976 shares worth $14.47 million on Thursday, July 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Steinberg Global Asset holds 0.03% or 621 shares. Citigroup owns 162,777 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 844 shares. Acg Wealth invested in 1.25% or 25,194 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Private Wealth accumulated 10,144 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 1,555 shares. 1.63 million are held by Harris Associate Ltd Partnership. Marietta Prtnrs Limited Company holds 4,479 shares. Carroll Finance Assocs Inc holds 336 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 438,531 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.63% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Metropolitan Life Commerce New York owns 83,860 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Baillie Gifford owns 3.03% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 7.49 million shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has 0.13% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased Ppg Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) stake by 2,960 shares to 11,140 valued at $1.22 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) stake by 9,888 shares and now owns 48,848 shares. Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) was reduced too.