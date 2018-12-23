Camarda Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 99.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc sold 3,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 4 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1,000, down from 3,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $100.31. About 2.58 million shares traded or 138.06% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 32.90% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%; 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q EPS $3.91; 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Estimates 2018 Adj Operating Effective Tax Rate 17% to 19%; 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER NET REV. $3.11B, EST. $3.08B; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Call) (TEVA) by 26.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 140,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.02 million, down from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.97% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 24.81M shares traded or 110.44% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has risen 22.93% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 02/04/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Rises For 2nd Wk, Aubagio Advances: MS; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: MIGRAINE DRUG LIKELY TO BE APPROVED FOR QUARTERLY DOSAGE; 11/05/2018 – Flutiform (Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026 – A Pressurized Metered-Dose lnhaler Formulation Which Contains a Combination of Fluticasone Propionate and Formoterol – ResearchAndMarkets; 25/04/2018 – Katherine Doherty: Generic-drug companies, including Teva Pharmaceuticals, to face first charges in U.S. probe, sources say…; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 23/05/2018 – JOHN WOOD – HAS BEEN AWARDED A $US MULTI-MLN CONTRACT BY TEVA BIOTECH GMBH; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR FILES PATENT SUITS VS ALVOGEN, TEVA; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 090713 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 17/04/2018 – Teva to Present New Data Across Multiple Therapeutic Areas at 70th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LAUNCHES GENERIC VERSION OF RESTASIS IN CANADA

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 41.76% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $577.35 million for 7.12 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.19% negative EPS growth.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $457.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 195,885 shares to 265,385 shares, valued at $6.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd (Call) (NYSE:IVZ) by 218,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $3.85 EPS, up 18.10% or $0.59 from last year’s $3.26 per share. AMP’s profit will be $536.53 million for 6.51 P/E if the $3.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual EPS reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.94% EPS growth.

