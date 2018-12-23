Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 48.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 26,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,732 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.24M, down from 55,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $100.31. About 2.58 million shares traded or 138.06% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 32.90% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV; 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER NET REV. $3.11B, EST. $3.08B; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) by 833.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 2.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.80 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $108.22M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 24.88 million shares traded or 89.95% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 34.67% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL

Among 29 analysts covering Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Applied Materials Inc. had 145 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, November 16. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, May 20. The rating was initiated by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, December 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna given on Tuesday, October 23. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 28 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 10 with “Sector Perform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Pacific Crest on Thursday, March 10. The stock has “Sell” rating by Zacks on Thursday, August 13. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, August 18. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, August 13.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $26.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3,444 shares to 4.25 million shares, valued at $464.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 192,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Expeditors International Of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 115 investors sold AMAT shares while 303 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 722.69 million shares or 1.34% less from 732.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mason Street Limited Liability Co stated it has 138,188 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) reported 0.16% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Pennsylvania Trust Communication reported 37,236 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo reported 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 61,540 shares. New York-based Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Amer Century accumulated 12.65 million shares or 0.48% of the stock. Brinker accumulated 10,331 shares. Jolley Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 2.04% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 78,577 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 902 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com reported 123,000 shares. 2,896 were reported by Adirondack Trust Co. Lourd Capital Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 18,684 shares. Moreover, Newman Dignan & Sheerar has 0.12% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Horseman Capital Management owns 40,000 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “‘Safer’ Dividend NASDAQ Dogs Hunt 26.5%-59.4% Net Gains Per Broker December Targets – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMAT, ORLY – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Applied Materials: Looking For The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AMAT -3.5% on Q3 report with downside guide, near-term customer spend warning – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Product Expansion to Aid Applied Materials (AMAT) Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 12, 2018.

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $3.85 EPS, up 18.10% or $0.59 from last year’s $3.26 per share. AMP’s profit will be $536.53 million for 6.51 P/E if the $3.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual EPS reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.94% EPS growth.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $21.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 25,200 shares to 107,000 shares, valued at $11.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 108,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold AMP shares while 221 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 105.41 million shares or 1.95% less from 107.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Srb holds 3,759 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Veritable LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Park Natl Oh has 0.01% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Mason Street Limited Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Honeywell Incorporated has invested 0.8% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Morgan Stanley holds 1.32M shares. Cordasco Fincl Networks reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Mariner Ltd Company reported 2,513 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Incorporated owns 465 shares. Moreover, Brant Point Inv Lc has 1% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 71,287 shares. Tru Of Vermont invested in 3,233 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Focused Wealth Management reported 0.07% stake. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Com owns 1,140 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Usca Ria Ltd Liability Company has 0.28% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 18,920 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa has 1,553 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.