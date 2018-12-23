Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 28.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 76,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 339,414 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.51 million, up from 263,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $30.85. About 1.25M shares traded or 247.73% up from the average. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 22.90% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 9.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 18,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 191,239 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.81M, down from 210,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.89. About 408,716 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 2.59% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.59% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

Among 15 analysts covering Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Gildan Activewear Inc. had 44 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, December 15. National Bank Canada downgraded the shares of GIL in report on Friday, August 4 to “Sector Perform” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 3 by Desjardins Securities. As per Tuesday, July 11, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $34.0 target in Friday, October 20 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of GIL in report on Friday, November 3 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 4 by GMP Securities. The stock of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) earned “Outperform” rating by Scotia Capital on Tuesday, August 4. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 16 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 41.94% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GIL’s profit will be $90.84 million for 16.98 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.81% negative EPS growth.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $14.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 27,400 shares to 36,836 shares, valued at $7.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.20, from 2.38 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 23 investors sold ABCB shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 38.58 million shares or 7.11% more from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James Assoc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Two Sigma Limited Com reported 5,527 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 13,267 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 124,151 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 16,843 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 1.22M shares. Montag A And Associates Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 13,121 shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 350,483 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc owns 5,838 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 1.59 million shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Com owns 171,904 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 11,287 shares. D E Shaw Communication Inc owns 108,257 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,195 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 73,502 shares.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $50,050 activity.