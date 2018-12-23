Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) to pay $0.10 on Jan 10, 2019; Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Sentiment Is 0.82

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HRZN) investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.28, from 0.54 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 9 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 11 cut down and sold their positions in Horizon Technology Finance Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 1.00 million shares, down from 1.01 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Horizon Technology Finance Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 4 New Position: 5.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) is expected to pay $0.10 on Jan 10, 2019. (NASDAQ:ABCB) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Ameris Bancorp’s current price of $30.85 translates into 0.32% yield. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Dec 17, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $30.85. About 1.25 million shares traded or 247.73% up from the average. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 22.90% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development firm specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. The company has market cap of $123.05 million. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It has a 11.45 P/E ratio.

Analysts await Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 61.90% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.21 per share. HRZN’s profit will be $3.92M for 7.85 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Horizon Technology Finance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 High-Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Attractive Monthly Pay BDC With 10.3% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2018. More interesting news about Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) CEO Rob Pomeroy on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Horizon Technology Finance: As Good As BDCs Get – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2018.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation for 204,481 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Llc owns 19,950 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shelton Capital Management has 0.03% invested in the company for 48,800 shares. The California-based Eqis Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.02% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 110,400 shares.

The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.67. About 98,295 shares traded or 16.38% up from the average. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) has risen 7.04% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical HRZN News: 10/04/2018 – Horizon Technology Finance Announces Renewal of Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Technology Finance Announces Monthly Distributions for July, August and September 2018 Totaling $0.30 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Tech Finance Net Asset Value Equaled $134.3 M, or $11.65/Share, at 1Q End; 10/04/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE – CO’S UNIT AMENDED ITS SYNDICATED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY EXTENDS REVOLVING PERIOD TO APRIL 6, 2021 AND MATURITY DATE TO APRIL 6, 2023; 06/03/2018 – Horizon Tech Finance 4Q EPS 21c; 10/04/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY – CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR AN INCREASE IN AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS TO $100 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Horizon Technology Finance Provides Investment Portfolio Update; 17/05/2018 – HORIZON TECHNOLOGY HOLDER COMPASS HORIZON CUTS STAKE TO 3.6%; 06/03/2018 Horizon Technology Finance Announces Monthly Distributions for April, May and June 2018 Totaling $0.30 Per Share

More notable recent Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Fidelity Southern, New Age Beverages, and Playa Hotels & Resorts Jumped Today – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Down Over 350 Points; Sophiris Bio Shares Plummet – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Fool.com published: “Two Bank Stocks on Our Radar Right Now – The Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Jacksonville’s biggest mergers and acquisitions in 2018 – Jacksonville Business Journal” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “South Georgia’s Colony Bank buying Calumet Bank, aims at Atlanta – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.20, from 2.38 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 23 investors sold Ameris Bancorp shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 38.58 million shares or 7.11% more from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pl Ltd Com reported 172,497 shares stake. Tower Capital (Trc) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Smithfield Tru Comm reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 267 shares. Blackrock holds 5.89M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Signature Fincl Mgmt reported 0.08% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Moreover, Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 45,999 shares. 11,050 were reported by Pinnacle Assocs Ltd. First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 8,446 shares. Parametric Portfolio has 33,924 shares. Rmb Capital Lc invested in 0.8% or 728,752 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Co Tn owns 470 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 145,485 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,199 shares or 0% of the stock. 567,169 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial clients primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company has market cap of $1.46 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, and SBA Division. It has a 14.53 P/E ratio. It offers commercial and retail checking accounts, regular interest-bearing savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.