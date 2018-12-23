Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 20.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 8,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 49,461 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.75 million, up from 40,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 40.28 million shares traded or 69.49% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 07/03/2018 – Comcast and National Public Radio to Launch NPR One App on Xfinity X1; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST/FOX GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US intends to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal – NBC News; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DECLINES TO COMMENT ON WHETHER STILL INTERESTED IN FOX; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 21/05/2018 – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Stag Industrial Inc. (STAG) by 35.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 593,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.28M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $62.72 million, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Stag Industrial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $24.34. About 3.08M shares traded or 269.64% up from the average. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has declined 3.93% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.93% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $15.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 45,700 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $15.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 235,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 426,814 shares, and cut its stake in Macom Technology Solutions Holdings In (NASDAQ:MTSI).

More notable recent STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “STAG Industrial: A Lesson In Due Diligence – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “STAG Is A High-Risk Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “This 5.4%-Yielding Industrial REIT Is Still Not A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Stag Industrial, Inc. a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “STAG Industrial, Inc.: Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2018.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $550,461 activity. Another trade for 7,636 shares valued at $282,799 was sold by BACON KENNETH J.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Comcast Outbids Fox To Win Sky – Now What? – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Universal Orlando reveals more about its next park â€” and other big plans – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 19, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Comcast Users Now Have Amazon Prime Video on Xfinity – Investorplace.com” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tile Announces Partnership with Comcast – Nasdaq” published on September 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 18, 2018 : MSFT, CSCO, CMCSA, T, FCX, V, KEY, GPK, FE, MU, AMD, INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

