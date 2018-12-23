Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 6,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 293,833 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.95B, down from 300,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 58.76 million shares traded or 141.89% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare heart disease drug succeeded in a late-stage study; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 03/04/2018 – Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE – an inside look; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pfizer latest to test gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks for Parts of Pfizer’s Consumer Health Business; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Ca

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 28.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 15,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,431 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.69M, down from 54,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $180.21. About 7.83M shares traded or 160.79% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN: EC APPROVES REPATHA TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK, STROKE; 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO TO AMGEN; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab)

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70B for 16.38 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Oncology Biosimilar, ZIRABEV – StreetInsider.com” published on December 14, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Reasons Why Pfizer’s Latest Dividend Hike Is Better Than You Might Think – The Motley Fool” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Commences Phase 3 Program for 20-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (20vPnC) Candidate, PF-06482077 – StreetInsider.com” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Pfizer, Goldman Sachs and Caterpillar – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.92 million activity. 40,381 shares valued at $1.50M were sold by SUSMAN SALLY on Friday, July 20.

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer had 89 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, January 28 by SunTrust. The rating was reinitiated by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 7 with “Overweight”. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, November 25 by Suntrust Robinson. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 18 report. Societe Generale maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $36 target in Friday, March 24 report. On Friday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, October 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, November 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 7 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 17,683 are held by Capital Associate New York. Finemark Retail Bank & Tru stated it has 412,158 shares. Mcrae Mgmt stated it has 20,074 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.89% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hutchinson Cap Management Ca stated it has 0.62% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Saratoga & Inv Mgmt holds 0.02% or 6,670 shares. Webster Bankshares N A owns 78,677 shares. Citadel Advisors holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 4.34 million shares. Kings Point Mngmt has 1.62% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mount Vernon Inc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 33,388 shares. Dean Inv Associates Ltd invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ghp Inv Advsr Inc stated it has 0.08% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 2,176 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Flippin Bruce & Porter Incorporated invested 2.57% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Goodwin Daniel L reported 4,733 shares.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $491.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 626 shares to 3,138 shares, valued at $3.75B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Amgen – The Motley Fool” on December 15, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMGN, V, KO – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Entera Bio up 42% premarket on Amgen collaboration – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amgen Submits BLA For ABP 710 To FDA – Quick Facts – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Stock Roundup: Pipeline Updates From VRTX & AMGN, ADRO Teams Up With LLY – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $3.25 earnings per share, up 12.46% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.89 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 13.86 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.92% negative EPS growth.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.27 million activity. $3.91M worth of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) was sold by Jacks Tyler on Thursday, December 6.

Among 27 analysts covering Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Amgen Inc. had 99 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, January 20 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was initiated by Bernstein on Wednesday, June 29 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 30. Argus Research maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Thursday, July 27. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $195 target. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by JP Morgan. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Wednesday, July 12 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Thursday, September 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Market Perform” rating by Leerink Swann on Friday, February 5. On Wednesday, September 28 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 49 investors sold AMGN shares while 550 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 470.42 million shares or 2.68% less from 483.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Opus Point Prns Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.91% or 1,841 shares. First Western Mgmt holds 3.16% or 3,390 shares. Linscomb & Williams invested in 25,001 shares. Bluecrest Cap Ltd owns 31,053 shares. Moreover, Farmers And Merchants Investments has 0.35% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 24,980 shares. Swiss National Bank invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Sprott reported 24,200 shares stake. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 13,948 were accumulated by Amg Natl Tru Bank. Boston Rech Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Kentucky Retirement System Ins Tru Fund accumulated 12,227 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Moreover, Provise Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 1.48% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Captrust Advisors reported 0.1% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Edgestream Prtn Lp holds 1,043 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0.01% or 5,261 shares in its portfolio.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 61,055 shares to 79,972 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 11,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).