Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 61.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 6,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,139 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $825,000, down from 10,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $154.62. About 1.06 million shares traded or 35.26% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has risen 26.82% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) by 20.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 121,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 718,950 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.61M, up from 597,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.16. About 2.29M shares traded or 157.87% up from the average. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has declined 6.09% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.09% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 16/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST INC PDM.N : JP MORGAM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 19/04/2018 – REG-Piedmont Announces First Quarter 2018 Leasing and Capital Markets Activity; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q REV. $129.9M; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST – TERM OF $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IS SEVEN YEARS WITH A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2025; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 41C; 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi

More notable recent Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) CEO Don Miller on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Piedmont Promotes C. Brent Smith to President and Chief Investment Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on November 13, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “JLL on the hunt for bigger space in downtown Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “‘Barely noticed’ downtown office building is receiving interest from new tenants, broker says – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Piedmont Office Realty sells a property for $160M, buys one for $74M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had 20 analyst reports since September 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $2100 target in Friday, July 14 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, May 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. SunTrust upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, November 30 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) rating on Thursday, November 2. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $20.0 target. The stock has “Sell” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 9 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, January 8 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, January 23 report. Robert W. Baird upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) on Monday, August 28 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, January 22.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) by 13,450 shares to 197,020 shares, valued at $13.75M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 53,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,906 shares, and cut its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $35,700 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 19 investors sold PDM shares while 76 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 105.74 million shares or 2.41% less from 108.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. D E Shaw Communication reported 0% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 243,841 shares. Johnson Gru holds 13,255 shares. Girard Partners holds 332 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 535,693 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp stated it has 0.01% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). 16,722 were accumulated by Citadel Lc. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 57,586 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp owns 105,033 shares. Prelude Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). 15,671 are held by Eii Capital Management. The Australia-based Amp Capital Investors Ltd has invested 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Veritable Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,227 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd holds 0.01% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) or 466,837 shares. Utah Retirement has 18,734 shares.

Among 39 analysts covering F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV), 9 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 26 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. F5 Networks Inc. had 126 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wunderlich maintained F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Thursday, October 27 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Thursday, October 29 to “Sector Perform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Zacks on Thursday, August 20. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Thursday, July 19 report. The rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Outperform” on Wednesday, September 14. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, October 29 by Oppenheimer. The stock of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, July 21. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, October 26. As per Wednesday, January 13, the company rating was maintained by Pacific Crest. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, October 9.

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 10.38% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.83 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $122.46M for 19.14 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.45 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.55% negative EPS growth.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $963.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 85,695 shares to 103,057 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 4,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Carter’s Inc (NYSE:CRI).

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 selling transactions for $10.49 million activity. 5,804 shares were sold by MCMILLAN STEPHEN, worth $1.03M on Thursday, November 1. Shares for $429,594 were sold by Rogers Scot Frazier on Wednesday, August 1. On Tuesday, August 21 Dreyer Michael L sold $1.04 million worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 5,679 shares. $1.51M worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares were sold by BERGERON SANDRA E.. $1.46M worth of stock was sold by Kearny Ryan C. on Thursday, November 1. The insider Locoh-Donou Francois sold 8,530 shares worth $1.52M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 35 investors sold FFIV shares while 177 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 54.96 million shares or 5.41% less from 58.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Prudential Pcl has 0% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 7,172 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 104,251 shares. Oak Oh holds 12,895 shares. S&T State Bank Pa has invested 2.49% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). The Indiana-based Spectrum Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.25% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Raymond James & Associate stated it has 45,981 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund owns 1,149 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 1,111 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 18,905 shares. Ftb Advsrs has 0.01% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 60 shares. Rowland Communications Invest Counsel Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 4,809 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 29,551 shares. Tru Of Vermont has 0% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Amer Mngmt invested in 0.51% or 8,675 shares.