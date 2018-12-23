Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 14.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees bought 5,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,674 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.57M, up from 42,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $87.13. About 14.92M shares traded or 64.83% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has declined 2.93% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART WMT.N TO BUY 75 PCT STAKE IN FLIPKART FOR $15 BLN -TV; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 22/05/2018 – Chicken of the Sea International Resolves Antitrust Lawsuit With Walmart; 17/05/2018 – As oil rises, warnings emerge from U.S. retailers; 30/05/2018 – To make this possible, Walmart is partnering with Guild Education; 21/05/2018 – Happy days for India’s shoppers, if not Walmart; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s Asda and Sainsbury’s announce UK merger deal; 07/05/2018 – Walmart To Introduce Opioid Prescription Restrictions, Require E-prescriptions — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 46.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 72,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,109 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.07M, up from 153,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 4.22M shares traded or 83.14% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 30.23% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $270,505 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.40, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold AOS shares while 112 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 121.38 million shares or 0.61% less from 122.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 595,877 are held by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 125,618 shares. Agf Invs America Inc reported 66,100 shares. Synovus Fincl invested in 0.01% or 14,038 shares. 323,820 are owned by Parametric Associates Limited Company. Hudock Grp Limited Liability invested in 3,819 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Secor Cap Lp has 130,950 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Michigan-based Comerica Securities Inc has invested 0.05% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). The Texas-based Fayez Sarofim & has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Stevens Capital Management Ltd Partnership owns 159,223 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc invested 0.12% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd has 0.05% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 10,540 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma invested in 855,099 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 12,377 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd owns 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 11,118 shares.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $665.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,776 shares to 203,700 shares, valued at $23.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,632 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold WMT shares while 534 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 827.80 million shares or 1.41% less from 839.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 12,500 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 14,505 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Pnc Fin Services Grp holds 0.15% or 1.69 million shares in its portfolio. Century invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 2,550 were reported by Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company. Sei Invs Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 277,207 shares. Wasatch Advsrs invested 0.07% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Linscomb & Williams holds 7,701 shares. Evergreen Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% stake. Ok owns 23,044 shares. Shine Advisory Svcs has 109 shares. Investment House Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 9,723 shares. Interocean Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 303,931 shares. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora reported 0.09% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 48 insider sales for $5.10 billion activity. WALTON ALICE L sold $22.06M worth of stock. Biggs M. Brett sold $1.77 million worth of stock or 18,421 shares. 600,000 shares were sold by WALTON S ROBSON, worth $57.22M. 4,026 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shares with value of $394,347 were sold by Canney Jacqueline P. Another trade for 9,623 shares valued at $904,964 was made by Furner John R. on Friday, September 28. McKenna Judith J also sold $1.17 million worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Thursday, September 6.

Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees, which manages about $770.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 55,647 shares to 138,741 shares, valued at $7.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,055 shares, and cut its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

