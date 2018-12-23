Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 16.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 3,973 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Amica Retiree Medical Trust holds 20,671 shares with $4.67 million value, down from 24,644 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $715.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – Samsung to restart OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month, sources say; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G’S PIPFRUIT DIVISION HAS AGREED A LONG-TERM APPLE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH CEDENCO FOR PROCESSING APPLES; 11/04/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone 2019 Rumor: Here’s The Feature Must-Have for Next Year, According to Apple; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR MARCH QTR BY 1.7 MLN UNITS TO 53.0 MLN UNITS; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg was ready to clap back at Apple on Capitol Hill; 23/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Apple will introduce new low-cost iPads next week in its first major product event of 2018, sources say…; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 17/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music

Among 2 analysts covering Lamprell PLC (LON:LAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lamprell PLC had 2 analyst reports since September 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Numis Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 21 report. The company was maintained on Friday, October 12 by Canaccord Genuity. See Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) latest ratings:

12/10/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 115.00 New Target: GBX 105.00 Reiteration

21/09/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 86.00 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lbmc Advsrs Lc reported 7,143 shares stake. Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com invested 2.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 120,020 are owned by Patriot Wealth Management. Cornerstone Cap stated it has 16,615 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 2.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Ohio-based Cincinnati has invested 10.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northstar Asset Management Lc owns 61,021 shares or 5.35% of their US portfolio. 12,195 were accumulated by Wealthtrust. Westchester Cap Management Inc invested 6.52% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jones Fincl Companies Lllp reported 83,179 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Veritas Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 7,361 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 1.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schroder Management Gp holds 1.59% or 4.11 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Suffolk Capital Management Lc has 3.85% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 119,984 shares.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 2. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 27 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 5. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, November 14 by Guggenheim. As per Friday, August 31, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 21. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, November 2 report. As per Thursday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, December 7 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by Nomura.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. Another trade for 3,408 shares valued at $647,520 was sold by KONDO CHRIS. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold $2.98M worth of stock.

