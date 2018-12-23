Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 770.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 15,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,979 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $482,000, up from 1,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.57. About 5.94M shares traded or 193.60% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 2.34% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.34% the S&P500.

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 19,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,899 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $42.42M, down from 207,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple set to update iPad lineup at Chicago education event; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 05/05/2018 – Berkshire and Apple — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new iPad at education-themed event; 25/04/2018 – Trump, Apple CEO to meet as U.S.-China trade row roils tech sector; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback and lifts dividend; 23/03/2018 – Apple’s Tiny Sliver of Hope: iPhone Prices — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Jim Cramer says the comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook about Facebook’s data leak scandal are “unbelievable.”; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Calls for More Regulations on Data Privacy

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $623,234 activity. 16,500 Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) shares with value of $478,170 were sold by Harrington Peter D.. $75,114 worth of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) was sold by Schnur Steven W on Thursday, June 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold DRE shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 318.87 million shares or 1.32% less from 323.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Murphy Capital reported 0.07% stake. Wolverine Asset Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Round Table Svcs Limited Co reported 0.19% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Dupont Capital Corp holds 21,773 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prns invested in 0.02% or 7,798 shares. 856 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability. Pictet Asset Mgmt owns 194,666 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Moreover, Amalgamated Natl Bank has 0.05% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 72,269 shares. Zimmer Prtnrs LP holds 0.14% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) or 375,000 shares. Chevy Chase Tru holds 0.03% or 296,950 shares. Cibc World Markets Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 47,084 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability holds 131,313 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cls Limited Liability Co reported 111 shares. Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0.01% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).

Among 18 analysts covering Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Duke Realty had 52 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 26 by J.P. Morgan. As per Tuesday, March 27, the company rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, May 5 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, December 15, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating by Miller Tabak given on Wednesday, September 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 14. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of DRE in report on Tuesday, March 27 to “Neutral” rating. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $33.0 target in Sunday, February 4 report. Robert W. Baird upgraded the shares of DRE in report on Monday, November 28 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, October 28 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, September 22, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. On Wednesday, April 27 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Maxim Group on Wednesday, May 30. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 4 by Oppenheimer. PiperJaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, September 22 report. Barclays Capital maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, June 15. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $12300 target. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold” on Tuesday, June 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Tuesday, February 28. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 27 by BTIG Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Veritas Investment (Uk) Limited invested 0.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wealth Architects Llc holds 2.75% or 39,494 shares. Roffman Miller Pa invested in 3.7% or 147,541 shares. Evanson Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 123,192 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And reported 5,938 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Mgmt owns 5.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.25M shares. Forward Management Ltd Liability Company owns 7,575 shares. Brookstone Cap Mgmt has 0.64% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 37,409 shares. Oakworth Capital accumulated 77,238 shares. 7.38M are held by Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp. Vaughan Nelson Inv Lp holds 0.47% or 176,846 shares in its portfolio. 198,338 are owned by Edgemoor Invest Inc. 53,900 were reported by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc accumulated 243,234 shares. Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corp holds 3.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 289,346 shares.

