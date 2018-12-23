Analysts covering Aptcoin (APT) look at the -42.11% fall on December 22-23

It was bad day for Aptcoin (APT), as it declined by $-0.00052444 or -42.11%, touching $0.000721105. Top Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Aptcoin (APT) is looking for the $0.0007932155 goal. According to 8 analysts could reach $0.00174904951674603. The highest price was $0.0013111 and lowest of $0.000721105 for December 22-23. The open was $0.001245545. It last traded at IDAX exchange.

For a month, Aptcoin (APT) tokens went down -76.62% from $0.003084 for coin. For 100 days APT is down -95.89% from $0.01756. It traded at $0.002553 200 days ago. It has 42.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 18/08/2015. The Crypto APT has PoW proof type and operates under Scrypt-n algorithm.

Aptcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that takes the changing N-factor in the Scrypt algorithm a step further by having the N-factor change every block. The N-factor is effectively randomized and can jump between N-factors of 6-13. Unlike a released mining schedule that is completely transparent and changes within years of time Aptcoin dynamically changes N-factor and cannot be predicted.