Analysts noticed BlockMesh (BMH)’s 24 hours drop of -29.41%

It was bad day for BlockMesh (BMH), as it declined by $-0.000814766 or -29.41%, touching $0.0019554384. Global Cryptocoin Analysts believe that BlockMesh (BMH) is looking for the $0.00215098224 goal. According to 2 analysts could reach $0.00568499708527699. The highest price was $0.0029738959 and lowest of $0.001629532 for December 22-23. The open was $0.0027702044. It last traded at HitBTC exchange.

For a month, BlockMesh (BMH) tokens went up 104.63% from $0.0009556 for coin. For 100 days BMH is down -50.57% from $0.003956. It traded at $0.01686 200 days ago. BlockMesh (BMH) has 2.00 billion coins mined with the market cap $3.91M. It has 2.00B coins in circulation. It was founded on 23/02/2018. The Crypto BMH has proof type and operates under algorithm.

BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network.

BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain.