Analysts noticed Nucleus Vision (NCASH)’s 24 hours fall of -5.45%

It was bad day for Nucleus Vision (NCASH), as it declined by $-0.0001223139 or -5.45%, touching $0.0021201076. International Cryptocoin Experts believe that Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is looking for the $0.00233211836 goal. According to 3 analysts could reach $0.00607114824049766. The highest price was $0.0022424215 and lowest of $0.0020793363 for December 22-23. The open was $0.0022424215. It last traded at Binance exchange.

For a month, Nucleus Vision (NCASH) tokens went down -4.28% from $0.002215 for coin. For 100 days NCASH is down -60.14% from $0.005319. It traded at $0.02322 200 days ago. Nucleus Vision (NCASH) has 10.00B coins mined with the market cap $21.20M. It has 10.00B coins in circulation. It was founded on 25/11/2017. The Crypto NCASH has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain.

NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision’s ecosystem.