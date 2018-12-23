Analysts noticed Project Shivom (OMX)’s 24 hours decline of -10.05%

Project Shivom (OMX) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.000249014 or -10.05% trading at $0.00222802. According to Top Crypto Experts, Project Shivom (OMX) eyes $0.002450822 target on the road to $0.00337775514566941. OMX last traded at Kucoin exchange. It had high of $0.002477034 and low of $0.002175596 for December 22-23. The open was $0.002477034.

Project Shivom (OMX) is down -27.76% in the last 30 days from $0.003084 per coin. Its down -65.25% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.006412 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago OMX traded at $0.04311. Project Shivom maximum coins available are 3.00B. OMX uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 07/11/2017.

Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine.

Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike.

The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach.

The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward.

