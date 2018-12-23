Analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to report $0.09 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. LYTS’s profit would be $2.34M giving it 9.56 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, LSI Industries Inc.’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $3.44. About 188,591 shares traded or 144.79% up from the average. LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) has declined 37.23% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LYTS News: 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries: Board Initiated Search to Identify Permanent Replacement for Wells; 21/04/2018 DJ LSI Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LYTS); 23/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES INC – HIRING OF BROWN AND LIPSEY FOLLOWS DEPARTURE OF DENNIS W. WELLS AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ON APRIL 23; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries Appoints Brown as Interim CEO After Wells Departure; 23/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES NAMES RONALD D. BROWN INTERIM CEO, CRAWFORD; 26/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES INC – PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SEARCH FOR CEO POSITION IS IN PROCESS; 26/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES INC – “PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SEARCH FOR THE CEO POSITION IS IN PROCESS”; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries: Dennis W. Wells Departed as Pres and CEO on April 23; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries Names Ronald D. Brown as Interim CEO; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries Inc. Names Ronald D. Brown Interim CEO and Crawford Lipsey as Interim COO

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased Intelsat S A (I) stake by 86.89% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Farmstead Capital Management Llc acquired 590,000 shares as Intelsat S A (I)’s stock declined 5.75%. The Farmstead Capital Management Llc holds 1.27M shares with $38.07 million value, up from 679,000 last quarter. Intelsat S A now has $2.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.31% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.42. About 2.85M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 592.21% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 592.21% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat

LSI Industries Inc. provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $89.53 million. It operates in three divisions: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. It currently has negative earnings. The Lighting segment makes and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 10 investors sold LSI Industries Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 17.40 million shares or 3.40% less from 18.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 80,500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS). D E Shaw And Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS). Pnc Finance Service Gru Incorporated reported 16,088 shares stake. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0% in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS). Essex Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 226,956 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 314,384 were reported by Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com. Acadian Asset Llc has 0% invested in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) for 123,974 shares. Barclays Public Limited owns 831 shares. 10,836 are owned by Rbf Limited Co. Parametric Port Ltd Liability owns 13,954 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) holds 10,140 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mngmt holds 0.06% in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) or 750,043 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 210,464 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 1.10 million shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 10 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $219,890 activity. The insider Lipsey Crawford C. bought 788 shares worth $3,538. $25,000 worth of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) was bought by BROWN RONALD D on Wednesday, September 5. 10,000 shares were bought by Steele Robert Allan, worth $52,400 on Monday, August 20. $25,247 worth of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) was bought by Beech Robert P. on Friday, August 17. Galeese James E also bought $50,089 worth of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) shares. On Wednesday, November 7 the insider KREIDER GARY P sold $51,387. Shares for $36,881 were bought by OGARA WILFRED T.

