Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased Verizon Communications Com (VZ) stake by 18.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 12,000 shares as Verizon Communications Com (VZ)’s stock rose 7.67%. The Orleans Capital Management Corp holds 52,145 shares with $2.78 million value, down from 64,145 last quarter. Verizon Communications Com now has $226.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41M shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING

Analysts expect Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) to report $0.24 EPS on January, 18.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 60.00% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. BOCH’s profit would be $3.90 million giving it 11.36 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Bank of Commerce Holdings’s analysts see -4.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.91. About 45,284 shares traded or 46.70% up from the average. Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) has declined 8.35% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical BOCH News: 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys Into Bank of Commerce Holdings; 20/04/2018 – People’s Bank of Commerce Earnings Increase 37%; 21/03/2018 – Bank of Commerce Holdings: David H. Scott to Retire From Board; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Commerce Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOCH); 21/03/2018 Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Retirement of Director David H. Scott and First Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.03 per Share; 20/04/2018 – Bank of Commerce Hldgs 1Q EPS 20c; 30/04/2018 – Chris Rudberg Joins California Bank of Commerce as Vice President and Relationship Manager; 06/05/2018 – DJ People’s Bank of Commerce, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBCO); 20/04/2018 – People’s Bank of Commerce Earnings Increase 37%

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 27.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.86 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.55B for 12.48 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Verizon Communications had 8 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, December 12. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Moffett Nathanson given on Tuesday, September 4. Barclays Capital maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Wednesday, October 24. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $53 target. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, December 3 by JP Morgan. Robert W. Baird maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Wednesday, July 25 with “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, September 4 report.

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 4,725 shares to 23,781 valued at $3.29M in 2018Q3. It also upped Flir Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:FLIR) stake by 30,115 shares and now owns 38,225 shares. Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt holds 600 shares. Kempner Capital owns 84,109 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 964,219 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 0.48% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 123,411 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2.88M shares. Park Circle, a Maryland-based fund reported 800 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs Inc reported 203,202 shares. Stoneridge Inv Limited accumulated 1.08% or 94,944 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation holds 178,807 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ferguson Wellman Cap Inc holds 647,487 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 150.61M shares. F&V Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 4.71% or 163,976 shares. West Chester Advsr invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Since October 23, 2018, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $501,701 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Muttera Robert H, worth $11,470. Gibson Joseph had bought 2,500 shares worth $28,750. SILBERSTEIN KARL L also bought $34,300 worth of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) on Tuesday, October 23. Shares for $114,875 were bought by Sundquist James A. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $230,800 was bought by TULLIS LYLE L.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.64, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 4 investors sold Bank of Commerce Holdings shares while 12 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 8.83 million shares or 0.45% less from 8.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Foundry Prtn Lc holds 0.08% or 166,355 shares in its portfolio. First Wilshire Securities Mgmt has invested 0.28% in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH). Dorsey Wright Associates stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 528 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 871,533 shares. Intll Grp Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH). Lpl Financial Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Bessemer Group accumulated 2,700 shares. Panagora Asset Inc reported 0% in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH). Martingale Asset Lp accumulated 39,015 shares. Da Davidson And invested in 0% or 12,012 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com holds 191,663 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH). Bailard stated it has 25,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Lc holds 0% or 147,700 shares in its portfolio.