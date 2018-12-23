Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) stake by 3.95% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc acquired 29,427 shares as Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR)’s stock declined 4.28%. The Black Diamond Capital Management Llc holds 774,287 shares with $17.87M value, up from 744,860 last quarter. Saratoga Invt Corp now has $141.82 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $18.96. About 77,912 shares traded or 100.97% up from the average. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 1.68% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 07/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE GUARDIAN INTO GENERAL CARE UNITS OF SARATOGA HOSPITAL; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.53; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP – FOR QTR ENDED FEB 28, AUM WAS $342.7 MLN VS $338.8 MLN FOR QTR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017; 11/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: National Park Week at Saratoga; 07/03/2018 SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 02/04/2018 – Grayscale Investments, LLC Announces Abandonment of Bitcoin Segwit2X; 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c; 15/05/2018 – FirstLight’s Services Enhance Connectivity for Saratoga Springs School District; 28/03/2018 – NYSERDA: Albany and Saratoga Counties Announce Multi-Million Dollar Infrastructure Partnership

Analysts expect Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) to report $0.30 EPS on January, 23.USAP's profit would be $2.62M giving it 12.11 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc.'s analysts see -31.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.97% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 62,631 shares traded or 17.41% up from the average. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) has declined 19.72% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Saratoga Investment had 2 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Ladenburg Thalmann. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Compass Point.

More notable recent Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Saratoga Investment declares $0.53 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on November 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Saratoga Investment Corp. Resets its Existing CLO Upsized to $500 million – GlobeNewswire" published on December 04, 2018

Since September 14, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 3 selling transactions for $291,252 activity. 955 shares valued at $26,846 were sold by OATES DENNIS M on Thursday, September 20. ZIMMER CHRISTOPHER M also sold $138,557 worth of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $144,538 was sold by MCGRATH PAUL A. 1,000 shares were bought by TOLEDANO UDI, worth $18,689.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.75, from 2.27 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 12 investors sold Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 7.19 million shares or 1.06% more from 7.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oberweis Asset holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) for 38,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 92,248 shares. Emerald Advisers Incorporated Pa has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP). Moreover, Lord Abbett And Communication Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) for 223,605 shares. Walthausen & Limited Liability holds 49,170 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 1.06M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Forest Hill Capital Limited Liability Company reported 245,640 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 11,309 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Company (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP). 7,800 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Raymond James And Assoc has 0% invested in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) for 14,060 shares. 381,563 were accumulated by Minerva Ltd Limited Liability Company. Texas-based Dimensional Fund L P has invested 0.01% in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP).

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $126.77 million. The companyÂ’s products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. It has a 6.58 P/E ratio. The firm offers semi-finished and finished long products in the forms of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers , which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.