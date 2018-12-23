Analysts expect Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report $0.38 EPS on January, 22 before the open.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 28.30% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. HAL’s profit would be $332.90 million giving it 17.01 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, Halliburton Company’s analysts see -24.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 21.14M shares traded or 85.35% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 77 investors sold Halliburton Company shares while 278 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 658.95 million shares or 1.94% less from 671.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability accumulated 0.31% or 1.34 million shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd owns 0.07% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 28,032 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd invested in 0.14% or 16,890 shares. Schwartz Counsel holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 13,050 shares. Old Fincl Bank In stated it has 12,787 shares. Bremer Trust Natl Association reported 23,445 shares. Profund Limited Liability stated it has 56,483 shares. Pacific Invest accumulated 0.07% or 8,356 shares. Stanley Mngmt Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 119,254 shares. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 8,831 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 534 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.11% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 15,267 shares. Victory Capital Incorporated reported 13,062 shares stake. Guardian Life Co Of America reported 0.02% stake. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York reported 0.14% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $22.65 billion. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It has a 134.64 P/E ratio. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion services and products, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $1.03 million activity. Brown James S sold $648,034 worth of stock or 15,989 shares. Shares for $93,680 were sold by Pope Lawrence J on Tuesday, December 11. 529 shares were sold by Beaty Anne L., worth $15,759.