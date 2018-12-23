Analysts expect The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) to report $0.63 EPS on January, 25.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. FBMS’s profit would be $9.33M giving it 11.77 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, The First Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 1.61% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 91,736 shares traded or 168.36% up from the average. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 0.03% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.03% the S&P500.

BR MALLS PARTICIPACOES SA ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:BRLPF) had an increase of 36.52% in short interest. BRLPF’s SI was 1.45 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 36.52% from 1.06M shares previously. It closed at $4.1575 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BR Malls Participa????es S.A. operates as an integrated shopping mall firm in Brazil. The company has market cap of $. As of March 16, 2017, it owned a portfolio of 44 malls comprising 1,612,900 square meters of gross leasable area and 957.1 thousand square meters of gross leasable area. It currently has negative earnings.

Another recent and important BR MALLS PARTICIPA (OTCMKTS:BRLPF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “BR MALLS PARTICIPACS SA 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on March 16, 2018.

Since November 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $192,192 activity. Shares for $192,192 were sold by COLE M RAY JR.

More notable recent The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Bancshares Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First Bancshares announces the acquisition of FMB Banking – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “The First Bancshares, Inc. Completes Acquisition of FMB Banking Corporation – Business Wire” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “First Bancshares (FBMS) Agrees to Acquire FPB Financial Corp. – StreetInsider.com” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The First Bancshares, Inc. Completes Private Placement of $66 Million of Subordinated Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: May 01, 2018.

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for The First, A National Banking Association that provides commercial and retail banking services to small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company has market cap of $439.44 million. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts; time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It has a 21.55 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, and secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans.