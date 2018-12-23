Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 37.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 57,660 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock declined 11.68%. The Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc holds 94,703 shares with $8.02M value, down from 152,363 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $114.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 28.49M shares traded or 249.10% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year

Analysts expect Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) to report $0.99 EPS on January, 22.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 13.79% from last quarter’s $0.87 EPS. CHFC’s profit would be $70.73M giving it 9.06 P/E if the $0.99 EPS is correct. After having $0.98 EPS previously, Chemical Financial Corporation’s analysts see 1.02% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.12% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $35.86. About 1.45M shares traded or 238.31% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 23.06% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 7,710 shares to 17,805 valued at $770,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 3,500 shares and now owns 31,299 shares. Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) was raised too.

Among 18 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Nike had 27 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, June 29. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Friday, June 29. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 26 by Jefferies. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, September 24. As per Wednesday, September 26, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Positive” rating given on Monday, August 20 by Susquehanna. On Monday, August 20 the stock rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray to “Overweight”. Canaccord Genuity upgraded the shares of NKE in report on Tuesday, September 11 to “Buy” rating. On Friday, June 29 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Murphy Capital Mngmt has invested 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Peloton Wealth Strategists accumulated 33,075 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Inc has 0.18% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 66,056 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers stated it has 3,414 shares. Td Asset Management accumulated 2.09M shares. The Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual has invested 0.31% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Brown Brothers Harriman And Com invested in 41,855 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Barclays Plc holds 0.22% or 3.70M shares. Caprock Group reported 12,968 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fin Service Ma holds 10.79 million shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings holds 0.18% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 277,867 shares. Karp Capital Mgmt invested in 0.41% or 13,964 shares. Washington invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wallington Asset invested in 0.12% or 5,900 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc owns 8.24M shares for 0.46% of their portfolio.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $28.37 million activity. Matheson Monique S. sold 17,000 shares worth $1.45M. Hill Elliott also sold $448,774 worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, July 27. RODGERS JOHNATHAN A had sold 16,000 shares worth $1.36 million on Wednesday, September 19. 4,130 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares with value of $317,006 were sold by Campion Andrew. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $3.06 million was made by Krane Hilary K on Thursday, July 5. 150,000 shares were sold by SPRUNK ERIC D, worth $11.86M on Friday, June 29.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding firm of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary services and products to residents and business clients in Michigan. The company has market cap of $2.56 billion. The Company’s services and products include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box services, money transfer services, automated teller machines, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and mortgage banking and other banking services. It has a 11.7 P/E ratio. The firm also offers mutual funds, annuity products, and market securities; trust, investment management, and custodial services; financial and estate planning; and retirement and employee benefit programs.

Among 3 analysts covering Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Chemical Financial had 3 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Boenning \u0026 Scattergood. As per Thursday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) earned “Hold” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Thursday, July 26.