Analysts See $1.00 EPS for CSX (CSX); Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report $1.00 EPS on January, 15.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 56.25% from last quarter's $0.64 EPS. CSX's profit would be $844.42M giving it 15.18 P/E if the $1.00 EPS is correct. After having $1.05 EPS previously, CSX Corporation's analysts see -4.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $60.7. About 10.00 million shares traded or 64.88% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has risen 21.62% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.62% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Sensata Technologies Hold (NYSE:ST), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sensata Technologies Hold had 7 analyst reports since August 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) rating on Wednesday, October 31. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $61 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $44 target in Wednesday, October 31 report. See Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) latest ratings:

04/12/2018 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $59 Initiates Coverage On

31/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $47 New Target: $44 Maintain

31/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $58 New Target: $59 Maintain

31/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $56 New Target: $52 Maintain

31/10/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $70 New Target: $61 Maintain

17/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $55 New Target: $47 Downgrade

03/08/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 0.17 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 0 investors sold Sensata Technologies Holding PLC shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.87% less from 10.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Markel Corporation reported 82,000 shares. Moreover, Stanley has 1.22% invested in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST). Tesuji Prtnrs Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 10.50M shares.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.34. About 2.08 million shares traded or 65.23% up from the average. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) has declined 7.51% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells sensors and controls. The company has market cap of $6.95 billion. It operates in two divisions, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. It has a 14.16 P/E ratio. The Performance Sensing segment makes pressure, temperature, speed, and position sensors, as well as electromechanical products for use in subsystems of automobiles, such as engine, air conditioning, and ride stabilization; heavy on- and off-road vehicles ; and systems that address safety and environmental concerns.

More important recent Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) news were published by:

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: