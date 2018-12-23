Analysts expect Canadian National Railway Company (TSE:CNR) to report $1.46 EPS on January, 22.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 21.67% from last quarter’s $1.2 EPS. T_CNR’s profit would be $1.06 billion giving it 16.79 P/E if the $1.46 EPS is correct. After having $1.50 EPS previously, Canadian National Railway Company’s analysts see -2.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 5.32 million shares traded or 264.82% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (TSE:CNR) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering International Paper (NYSE:IP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. International Paper had 10 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 11 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $62 target in Monday, July 9 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Monday, July 23 report. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 27. On Monday, October 29 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 10. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, October 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, July 30 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 29 with “Underweight”. See International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) latest ratings:

29/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $45 New Target: $44 Maintain

29/10/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $70 New Target: $55 Maintain

23/10/2018 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

11/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $67 New Target: $51 Maintain

10/10/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

09/10/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $66 New Target: $51 Downgrade

30/07/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $55 New Target: $52 Maintain

27/07/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $70 New Target: $66 Maintain

23/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

09/07/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $70 New Target: $62 Maintain

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging firm in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $15.85 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers, and Consumer Packaging. It has a 5.17 P/E ratio. The Industrial Packaging segment makes containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 6.16M shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 21.99% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 04/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa earnings soar as it fights off International Paper interest; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Business Segment Operating Profits $512M; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Net $729M; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Submitting Proposal to Acquire Entire Issued and to Be Issued Share Capital of Smurfit Kappa; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Takeover Offer (5); 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper bid approach; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS CO HAS UNTIL 6 JUNE, 2018 TO ANNOUNCE WHETHER IT WILL OR WILL NOT MAKE A BINDING OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Still Open to Talks as Smurfit Rejects Bid; 26/03/2018 – SKG: Smurfit Kappa Group PLC: Statement re Rejection of Revised Proposal from International Paper

More news for International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “The Bull Case For BlackBerry: ‘Licensing, IP And Other’ – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. Benzinga.com‘s article titled: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market – Benzinga” and published on December 18, 2018 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold International Paper Company shares while 210 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 319.50 million shares or 3.11% less from 329.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Amer Grp has 0.03% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 194,124 shares. Waverton Investment Limited stated it has 0.04% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Numerixs Inv Technologies holds 2,700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mount Vernon Associates Md holds 11,186 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Heartland Advsr holds 0.02% or 5,066 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And owns 412,561 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company owns 188,161 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 5,844 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 26,761 shares. Adage Partners Grp Ltd Liability holds 533,892 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fdx Advisors Incorporated holds 15,257 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bollard Ltd Co accumulated 0.02% or 10,373 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 0.07% stake. Stock Yards Savings Bank Tru accumulated 4,250 shares. South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 47,400 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.69 million activity. 17,000 shares were sold by Nicholls Timothy S, worth $893,088 on Tuesday, August 28. SIMS JOHN V sold $256,821 worth of stock. Ribieras JeanMichel also sold $542,049 worth of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) shares.

More recent Canadian National Railway Company (TSE:CNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Avoid Roadrunner – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2016. Also Marketwired.com published the news titled: “China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited Completes Merger for Going-Private Transaction – Marketwired” on August 18, 2016. Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rentech Acquires Wood Chip Processor Fulghum Fibres; Also Enters Growing Wood Pellet Industry with Contracts to Supply Over Four Million Metric Tons to Utilities from Two Plants – PR Newswire” with publication date: May 02, 2013 was also an interesting one.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company has market cap of $71.43 billion. The firm transports cargo, serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It has a 12.56 P/E ratio. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.