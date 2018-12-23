Analysts expect Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) to report $1.54 EPS on January, 10 after the close.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.54 EPS. T_CCA’s profit would be $75.97 million giving it 10.43 P/E if the $1.54 EPS is correct. After having $1.45 EPS previously, Cogeco Communications Inc.’s analysts see 6.21% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $64.22. About 107,486 shares traded or 27.72% up from the average. Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. GrubHub had 13 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, September 14 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 26 by Canaccord Genuity. Jefferies reinitiated it with “Hold” rating and $85 target in Tuesday, November 20 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by Credit Suisse. The company was upgraded on Friday, October 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. Credit Suisse maintained GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) on Thursday, July 26 with “Neutral” rating. Argus Research maintained GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) on Friday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 26 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) rating on Wednesday, July 11. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $103 target. See GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) latest ratings:

20/11/2018 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: $108 New Target: $85 Reinitiate

02/11/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $170 New Target: $120 Maintain

26/10/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $130 New Target: $110 Maintain

26/10/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $152 New Target: $140 Maintain

26/10/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $140 New Target: $125 Upgrade

26/10/2018 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $115 New Target: $120 Upgrade

24/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $121 New Target: $125 Maintain

14/09/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $150 New Target: $170 Maintain

14/09/2018 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform New Target: $180 Initiates Coverage On

26/07/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $99 New Target: $121 Maintain

Cogeco Communications Inc. operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company has market cap of $3.17 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Canadian Broadband Services, American Broadband Services and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It has a 9.2 P/E ratio. It offers video services and programming, such as basic services, pay and discretionary services, On-demand services, high definition television, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers.

GrubHub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.24 billion. The firm connects approximately 50,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,100 cities. It has a 45.91 P/E ratio. It offers GrubHub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates GrubHub and Seamless Websites through grubhub.com and seamless.com.

