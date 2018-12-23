Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report $1.60 EPS on January, 23.They anticipate $0.41 EPS change or 34.45% from last quarter’s $1.19 EPS. TCBI’s profit would be $80.29 million giving it 7.78 P/E if the $1.60 EPS is correct. After having $1.65 EPS previously, Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see -3.03% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 2.03 million shares traded or 158.48% up from the average. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 38.83% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) stake by 39.72% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nordea Investment Management Ab acquired 68,115 shares as Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)’s stock declined 13.18%. The Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 239,615 shares with $9.93 million value, up from 171,500 last quarter. Cathay General Bancorp now has $2.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.6. About 1.72 million shares traded or 255.01% up from the average. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has declined 15.15% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CATY News: 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q Net $63.8M; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q EPS 78c; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $135.3 MLN VS $112.1 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cathay General Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATY); 19/04/2018 – Cathay General Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Cathay General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since August 17, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $1.61 million activity. CHAN KELLY L had bought 500 shares worth $18,725 on Tuesday, December 4. The insider CHENG DUNSON K sold $1.20 million. 10,000 shares were sold by TANG ANTHONY M, worth $425,000 on Friday, August 17.

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) stake by 19,643 shares to 267,484 valued at $43.56 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 3.13M shares and now owns 10.87M shares. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.38, from 1.57 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 22 investors sold CATY shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 56.83 million shares or 1.39% more from 56.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Assetmark Inc reported 1,088 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 5,055 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Congress Asset Com Ma reported 0.07% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Aperio Ltd holds 25,562 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 96,111 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Bank & Trust & has 7,686 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.08% or 327,286 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) for 64,708 shares. Moreover, M&R Management has 0.01% invested in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) for 1,134 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 51,013 shares. Sterling Mngmt Lc reported 37,226 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Ameriprise Fincl has 0.02% invested in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) for 1.15 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 142,040 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.71 million shares or 7.15% less from 51.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tci Wealth, a Arizona-based fund reported 36 shares. Pnc Services Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). 447,417 are held by Stifel Fincl Corp. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Liability Co has 3,646 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 35,615 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc has 1.17 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corp stated it has 69,000 shares. 22,444 are held by Tudor Invest Corp Et Al. Vanguard Grp stated it has 4.54M shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Cornercap Inv Counsel reported 12,755 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 5,844 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 42,375 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 11,301 shares.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $158,309 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by CARGILL C KEITH, worth $202,770. Ackerson Vince A. bought $134,000 worth of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) on Friday, October 19. TURPIN IAN J had sold 5,320 shares worth $495,079 on Friday, August 24.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking services and products for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. The company has market cap of $2.50 billion. It offers business deposit services and products, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 9.49 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans for general corporate purposes comprising financing for working capital, internal growth, and acquisitions, as well as financing for business insurance premiums; real estate term and construction loans; mortgage finance lending; mortgage correspondent aggregation; equipment leasing; and letters of credit.

Among 5 analysts covering Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Texas Capital Bancshares had 7 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) rating on Thursday, December 6. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $84 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 3 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by Wedbush. UBS upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $70 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. On Tuesday, October 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Compass Point to “Buy”. Compass Point upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) rating on Thursday, November 15. Compass Point has “Buy” rating and $84 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, October 18.