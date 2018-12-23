Analysts See $1.77 EPS for IBERIABANK (IBKC); Resonant Has 0.48 Sentiment

Resonant Inc (RESN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.48 in Q3 2018. It’s down -3.85, from 4.33 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 10 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 21 sold and reduced their equity positions in Resonant Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 4.45 million shares, down from 9.40 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Resonant Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 9 Increased: 5 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report $1.77 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.44 EPS change or 33.08% from last quarter’s $1.33 EPS. IBKC’s profit would be $98.32M giving it 8.87 P/E if the $1.77 EPS is correct. After having $1.74 EPS previously, IBERIABANK Corporation’s analysts see 1.72% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $62.79. About 648,571 shares traded or 67.22% up from the average. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 8.60% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: To Close or Consolidate 22 Branch Locations During 2Q and 3Q; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS 2020 GOAL OF CORE EPS GROWTH; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital LLC Exits Position in Iberiabank; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces Branch Closures And Consolidations; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK – TOTAL COST OF BRANCH CONSOLIDATIONS EXPECTED TO BE EARNED BACK THROUGH NON-INTEREST EXPENSE REDUCTIONS WITHIN 2-YEAR PERIOD; 19/03/2018 IBERIABANK Names Dr. Monica R. Sylvain as Chief Diversity Officer; 10/04/2018 – Iberia Bank Selects Continuity to Address Compliance Management; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F

Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 2.43% of its portfolio in Resonant Inc. for 1.14 million shares. Institute For Wealth Management Llc. owns 483,235 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hood River Capital Management Llc has 0.23% invested in the company for 1.28 million shares. The California-based Leisure Capital Management has invested 0.17% in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp, a Michigan-based fund reported 161,000 shares.

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, creates software tools, and intellectual property and licensable blocks that enable the development of filter creates for radio frequency front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $31.97 million. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops duplexer, a single-band filter design for mobile devices; and multiplexer filter creates for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as reconfigurable filter creates for various RF frequency bands.

The stock decreased 5.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.18. About 298,507 shares traded. Resonant Inc. (RESN) has declined 77.13% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.13% the S&P500. Some Historical RESN News: 21/05/2018 – Resonant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – RESONANT INC – SETTLED PROXY CONTEST PREVIOUSLY INITIATED BY PARK CITY CAPITAL WITH RESPECT TO RESONANT’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – Resonant Comments on Nomination of Directors From Park City Cap LLC; 25/05/2018 – Resonant to Attend at the 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on May 30th; 22/04/2018 – DJ Resonant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RESN); 06/03/2018 – RESONANT – CONFIRMED CO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM PARK CITY CAPITAL LLC OF ITS NOMINATION OF SIX INDIVIDUALS FOR ELECTION TO CO’S BOARD; 27/03/2018 – Resonant Received Net Proceeds of About $18.4 Million From Offering; 27/04/2018 – Resonant Design Engineer, Andy Guyette, Wins Prestigious “Microwave Prize” from Microwave Theory and Techniques Society; 06/03/2018 – Park City Cap Announces Director Nominees for Proxy Contest at Resonant Inc; 29/05/2018 – Resonant Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, up 40.63% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Resonant Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% EPS growth.

