Houston American Energy Corp (HUSA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.15, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 5 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 4 sold and trimmed stakes in Houston American Energy Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 2.48 million shares, up from 2.43 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Houston American Energy Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

Since December 4, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.10 million activity. SHAPIRO EDWARD bought 15,000 shares worth $1.32M.

United Continental Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $22.20 billion. The firm transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. It has a 10.28 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 1,231 aircraft.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold United Continental Holdings, Inc. shares while 182 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 247.36 million shares or 0.51% more from 246.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Impala Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 44,337 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia stated it has 147,135 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). British Columbia Invest Management Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Vantage Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Westpac Banking invested in 4,453 shares or 0% of the stock. Landscape Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Retail Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 888,687 shares. Matarin Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 47,361 shares. Lord Abbett Co Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 43,500 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc invested in 80 shares. Paradigm Asset Llc holds 5,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 727,633 shares. Natixis L P reported 18,153 shares.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. The company has market cap of $10.92 million. The Company’s gas and oil properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned interests in nine gross wells.