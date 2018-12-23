Analysts See $1.92 EPS for UniFirst (UNF); 3par (PAR) Has 2.31 Sentiment

3par Inc (PAR) investors sentiment decreased to 2.31 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.36, from 2.67 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 30 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 13 cut down and sold their stakes in 3par Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 4.95 million shares, down from 5.25 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding 3par Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 10 Increased: 15 New Position: 15.

Analysts expect UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) to report $1.92 EPS on January, 2.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $1.6 EPS. UNF’s profit would be $36.75M giving it 17.56 P/E if the $1.92 EPS is correct. After having $2.06 EPS previously, UniFirst Corporation’s analysts see -6.80% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $134.88. About 327,443 shares traded or 278.04% up from the average. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has declined 14.90% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 UNIFIRST 2Q EPS $2.85; 19/04/2018 – DJ UniFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNF); 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Net $58.4M; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.56, REV VIEW $1.65 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.66 BLN TO $1.67 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Raising Qtrly Div to $0.1125 Per Shr for Common Stk and to $0.09 Per Shr for Class B Common Stk; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST TO BOOST QTR DIV TO 11.25C/SHR FROM 3.75C, EST. 3.75C; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY REV. $1.66B TO $1.67B, EST. $1.65B; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Lifts Outlook — Market Mover

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $276.19 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Restaurant/Retail and Government. It currently has negative earnings. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers cloud and on-premise software applications and hardware platforms, as well as related installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

The stock decreased 4.11% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $17.03. About 136,065 shares traded or 21.93% up from the average. PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) has risen 121.23% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.23% the S&P500. Some Historical PAR News: 12/04/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Appoints Savneet Singh to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – PAR Technology Announces New Delivery API Integration with Checkmate and Brink POS® Software; 12/04/2018 – Par Technology Appoints Savneet Singh to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter & Year-End Financial Results; 17/05/2018 – Duck Donuts® Selects PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Brink POS® Software; 16/04/2018 – PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP HOLDER VOSS CAPITAL REPORTS 6.9% STAKE; 09/05/2018 – Correct: Par Technology 1Q EPS 0c, Not 9c; 02/05/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Financial Results; 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Buys 1% Position in PAR Technology; 11/04/2018 – PAR Technology Introduces PAR Pay for all PAR POS Software Solutions

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc holds 1.6% of its portfolio in PAR Technology Corporation for 586,750 shares. Rbf Capital Llc owns 70,685 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eam Investors Llc has 0.15% invested in the company for 46,315 shares. The California-based Granite Investment Partners Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 110,504 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 15 investors sold UniFirst Corporation shares while 58 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 14.01 million shares or 2.21% less from 14.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock has invested 0.02% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 1,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 89,818 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ls Invest Advsrs Llc has 0% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 427 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 28,149 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.07% stake. Verition Fund Ltd accumulated 4,432 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Parkside Fin Savings Bank Tru invested in 10 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 2,210 shares. Wcm Investment Management Ca has 71,179 shares. Sei Communication holds 0% or 913 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Advsr owns 0.03% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 3,551 shares. Fairpointe Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,892 shares. Renaissance Lc invested in 0.04% or 199,705 shares. 451,300 were reported by State Street.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $2.58 billion. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid divisions. It has a 16.43 P/E ratio. The firm designs, makes, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.