Ancora Advisors Llc increased Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) stake by 23.31% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ancora Advisors Llc acquired 33,529 shares as Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN)’s stock rose 3.71%. The Ancora Advisors Llc holds 177,385 shares with $14.42M value, up from 143,856 last quarter. Dine Brands Global Inc now has $1.24B valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $69.7. About 796,686 shares traded or 157.46% up from the average. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 75.20% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Recognized by CIO as one of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Rev $188.2M; 25/04/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC DIN.N : MAXIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $87; 02/04/2018 – Applebee’s® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April; 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 12/03/2018 – Enhanced Applebee’s® To Go Experience Has Arrived to Save Mealtime; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel

Among 2 analysts covering Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Select Medical Holdings had 3 analyst reports since October 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, November 5. See Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) latest ratings:

14/12/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $20 Initiates Coverage On

05/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $18 New Target: $21 Maintain

16/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $18 Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold Select Medical Holdings Corporation shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 100.97 million shares or 0.90% more from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Spark Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 200,200 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 12,308 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 1,589 shares. Strs Ohio owns 63,100 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership holds 110,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 9,257 shares. Menta Lc holds 20,652 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association invested in 0% or 55,465 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,995 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 25,855 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 13,220 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 618,605 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake.

The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $15.61. About 2.59M shares traded or 288.71% up from the average. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has risen 1.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 07/05/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.97 TO $1.12; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Edwards Life; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS 97C TO $1.12, EST. $1.05; 03/05/2018 – SEM REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR OPER REV., ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5.0 BLN TO $5.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Net $33.7M; 03/05/2018 – Baylor Scott & White Health and Select Medical Expand Joint Venture into the Austin Area; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees FY Rev $5B-$5.2B; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q OPER REV. $1.25B, EST. $1.23B

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates specialty hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.11 billion. The companyÂ’s Specialty Hospitals segment operates long term acute care hospitals and inpatient acute rehabilitative hospitals. It has a 9.8 P/E ratio. This segment offers various medical services for the treatment of respiratory failure, neuromuscular disorders, traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, strokes, non-healing wounds, cardiac disorders, renal disorders, and cancer.

Among 2 analysts covering Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dine Brands Global had 4 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded the shares of DIN in report on Thursday, November 1 to “Strong Buy” rating. Raymond James upgraded Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) on Thursday, August 2 to “Strong Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 2 by Maxim Group. Raymond James downgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, September 10 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 18 investors sold DIN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 18.47 million shares or 3.62% less from 19.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1,235 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur. 8,091 were reported by Quantbot Technology L P. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 1,495 shares. Olstein Mngmt Lp holds 0.32% or 29,100 shares in its portfolio. 400 were accumulated by Park Circle Com. Utd Financial Advisers Lc reported 10,928 shares. Principal Financial Group, Iowa-based fund reported 142,900 shares. Virtu Financial Lc invested in 0% or 4,460 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 173,627 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Asset One Ltd reported 16,818 shares stake. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 61,821 shares. 1.17M are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Invesco reported 76,850 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC) stake by 76,250 shares to 49,650 valued at $1.59M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Harborone Bancorp Inc Com stake by 248,261 shares and now owns 3,506 shares. Matthews Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) was reduced too.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $974,803 activity. ADEL BRYAN R also sold $938,676 worth of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) shares. KAY LARRY ALAN sold $36,127 worth of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) on Wednesday, November 7.