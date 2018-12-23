Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 6.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 9,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 157,184 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.63M, up from 147,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $92.58. About 1.66 million shares traded or 59.57% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 14.58% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.58% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 81.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 8,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18,178 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.48 million, up from 10,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 21.31M shares traded or 226.69% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500.

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive.

Among 16 analysts covering Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive.