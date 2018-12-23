Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 16.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 7,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,334 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.10M, down from 48,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39M shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IBM ADOPTS NEW FASB GUIDANCE ON PENSION REPORTING CHANGE EFFECTIVE IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 27.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 3,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,503 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.96 million, down from 14,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 933,494 shares traded or 31.44% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 5.52% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. 8,500 shares valued at $998,835 were bought by Rometty Virginia M on Friday, November 2. 1,000 shares were bought by OWENS JAMES W, worth $114,673 on Wednesday, October 31. $232,838 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by Swedish Joseph on Thursday, November 1. TAUREL SIDNEY also bought $495,846 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, October 31. $1.67M worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was sold by Gherson Diane J.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 EPS, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42B for 5.71 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Capital Counsel Incorporated reported 15,757 shares stake. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel holds 0.21% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 10,240 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 0.3% or 21,264 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Halsey Ct has invested 0.39% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cumberland Prtnrs Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,620 shares. California-based Eqis Cap Management has invested 0.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 239,064 shares. Compton Capital Mgmt Inc Ri owns 9,264 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Corporation has 2,348 shares. Moreover, Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Com has 0.72% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 132,017 shares. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.72% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Grp Lc invested in 3.48% or 57,012 shares. 1St Source Financial Bank has 39,766 shares. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 3,433 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Seizert Cap Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 91,361 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $8.63 million activity. 3,500 shares were sold by THURK MICHAEL, worth $532,894 on Thursday, November 1. $1.79M worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) was sold by Gopal Ajei. On Tuesday, September 4 Emswiler Shane sold $657,224 worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 3,511 shares. Another trade for 276 shares valued at $47,958 was sold by GALLIMORE ALEC D.. 2,454 shares valued at $461,327 were sold by SCHERER BARBARA VAUGHN on Thursday, September 13.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $587.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 35,528 shares to 61,759 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 33,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 39.18% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.97 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $112.80 million for 25.96 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.