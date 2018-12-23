Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp (NYSE:ANH) is expected to pay $0.13 on Jan 29, 2019. (NYSE:ANH) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp’s current price of $4.13 translates into 3.15% yield. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Dec 14, 2018 is the announcement. It closed at $4.13 lastly. It is up 20.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ANH News: 18/05/2018 – Anworth Announces Annual Meeting Results; 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse; 19/04/2018 DJ Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANH); 02/05/2018 – Anworth Mortgage 1Q Loss/Shr 5c

Ing Infrastructure Industrials & Materials Fund (IDE) investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.39, from 0.53 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 11 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 12 sold and reduced stock positions in Ing Infrastructure Industrials & Materials Fund. The hedge funds in our database reported: 2.37 million shares, up from 2.28 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ing Infrastructure Industrials & Materials Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 6 New Position: 5.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $406.66 million. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. It has a 11.19 P/E ratio. The firm also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 13 investors sold Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares while 32 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 47.78 million shares or 0.02% less from 47.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1.08 million shares. Alliancebernstein L P holds 0% of its portfolio in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) for 113,803 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) for 365,779 shares. 312,200 are held by Nordea Management Ab. Highlander Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 9,000 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 0% stake. Jefferies Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 12,683 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Company owns 22,561 shares. 256,050 are held by Prudential Financial. Blackrock holds 0% or 10.04M shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 175,276 shares. 17,336 are owned by Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co. 14,423 are held by Ameriprise Inc. Barclays Public Limited owns 39,444 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al accumulated 18,528 shares.

The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 176,045 shares traded or 141.99% up from the average. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) has declined 23.28% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.28% the S&P500.

