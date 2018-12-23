Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 44.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 28,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,874 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.05 million, up from 62,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66M shares traded or 101.18% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 09/05/2018 – Brian Schwartz: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: ONLINE TV IS NOT MAKING MONEY FOR US TODAY, IT WILL; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING 4 TIERS OF ONLINE TV THIS YEAR; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON DECLINES TO ANSWER QUESTION ABOUT POSSIBLE ‘PLAN B’ IF JUDGE BLOCKS MERGER WITH TIME WARNER, CITES REQUEST FROM JUDGE NOT TO COMMENT; 05/03/2018 – FCC: AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order – Memorandum Opinion and Order – Mar 5, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: HIGHER PHONE UPGRADE RATES ARE `HISTORY’; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS SINCE THEN IT HAS RECEIVED NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS FROM MUELLER

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in China Life Ins Co Ltd (LFC) by 11.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 70,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 528,355 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.02M, down from 599,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in China Life Ins Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.42. About 936,701 shares traded or 57.63% up from the average. China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) has declined 33.85% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LFC News: 20/03/2018 – NEW CHINA LIFE FY NET INCOME 5.38B YUAN, EST. 6.28B YUAN; 20/04/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; LG, Ericsson and China Life Trade Actively; 09/05/2018 – CHINA LIFE INSURANCE APRIL SALES NT$ 24.5BLN :2823 TT; 22/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE PRESIDENT LIN DAIREN SAYS IN HONG KONG; 22/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE FY NET INCOME 32.3B YUAN, EST. 32.12B YUAN; 12/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From New China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. On Other; 20/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD 601628.SS – QUALIFICATION OF SONG PING AS AN EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISOR OF COMPANY HAS BEEN APPROVED BY CIRC; 16/04/2018 – NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE 601336.SS 1336.HK SAYS JAN-MAR PREMIUM INCOME AT 39.4 BLN YUAN; 09/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From New China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. On General Mandate / Other; 09/03/2018 – China Life Insurance Feb Rev NT$15.99B

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Saturday, September 5 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 11 with “Hold”. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 15. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, September 4 report. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 27 report. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Cowen & Co. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Hold” rating by Scotia Capital on Friday, April 20. As per Thursday, April 7, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Moffett Nathanson on Tuesday, May 30. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 18 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Com holds 0.1% or 2.53 million shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) invested 1.19% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Green Square Cap Ltd holds 264,368 shares. Atwood Palmer invested in 1,233 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 9.38 million shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc invested in 35,873 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 125,114 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Vision Cap Mgmt has 0.06% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 6,327 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il holds 0.37% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 321,895 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel holds 739,869 shares. Tennessee-based Pinnacle Fincl Prtn has invested 0.88% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). De Burlo Grp Inc reported 36,055 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Lucas Capital Management reported 2.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Forte Capital Ltd Liability Com Adv has 56,224 shares.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $22.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co Com by 31,535 shares to 196,646 shares, valued at $18.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 35,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 896,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Suisse Group A (NYSE:CS).

Among 8 analysts covering China Life Insurance Company (NYSE:LFC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. China Life Insurance Company had 16 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 28 by Daiwa Securities. On Thursday, May 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 18 by UBS. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Friday, August 25. The stock of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, November 26. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform” on Wednesday, January 18. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Friday, August 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 27 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 21 by Citigroup. The stock of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) earned “Mkt Perform” rating by Bernstein on Thursday, August 17.

