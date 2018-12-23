Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc Com (VRNS) by 9878.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 655,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 662,097 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.50M, up from 6,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.79% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 404,654 shares traded or 18.37% up from the average. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 20.10% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.10% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 29/05/2018 – Varonis Celebrates Winners of Inaugural Channel Partner Awards; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS); 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Premier Inc (PINC) by 19.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 277,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $66.21M, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Premier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 1.05M shares traded or 29.92% up from the average. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 30.99% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.99% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 07/05/2018 – PREMIER 3Q NET REV. $425.3M, EST. $408.0M; 01/05/2018 – Three-Year Contract Awarded to KARL STORZ by Premier Inc. for Video Laryngoscopy Products; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FULLY DISTRIBUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE HAS BEEN NARROWED TO A RANGE OF $2.24 TO $2.28; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC – COMPANY IS RAISING ITS FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE RANGE TO $1.612 BLN TO $1.649 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Premier Inc. Launches Physician Enterprise Collaborative; 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Loss/Shr $1.93; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC PINC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Komet — Closing of the Third and Final Tranche of a Private Placement; 14/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Forty Seven, Inc. Appoints Ann D. Rhoads as Chief Financial Officer

Among 15 analysts covering Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Varonis Systems had 69 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Tuesday, February 13 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, May 1. The rating was initiated by Brean Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 12. As per Sunday, December 17, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Wednesday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Thursday, November 12. On Wednesday, October 18 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus initiated the shares of VRNS in report on Tuesday, September 29 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 19 by RBC Capital Markets.

Since August 23, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $1.63 million activity. McKasson Craig S. sold $269,313 worth of stock or 6,250 shares. $130,050 worth of stock was sold by MAYER WILLIAM E on Thursday, August 23. Hargraves David Alfred also sold $100,732 worth of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) shares. Price Kelli L. sold 18,000 shares worth $684,360.

