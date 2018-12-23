Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) stake by 16.17% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 248,027 shares as Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)’s stock rose 7.45%. The Apg Asset Management Us Inc holds 1.29 million shares with $111.37M value, down from 1.53M last quarter. Extra Space Storage Inc now has $12.23B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $92.58. About 1.66 million shares traded or 59.57% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 14.58% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.58% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C

CANNABICS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:CNBX) had a decrease of 8.6% in short interest. CNBX’s SI was 208,400 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 8.6% from 228,000 shares previously. With 311,600 avg volume, 1 days are for CANNABICS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:CNBX)’s short sellers to cover CNBX’s short positions. The stock increased 3.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.33. About 132,084 shares traded. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.12 per share. EXR’s profit will be $158.57M for 19.29 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $487,459 activity. The insider OVERTURF JAMES sold 880 shares worth $76,728.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold EXR shares while 127 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 121.91 million shares or 1.90% less from 124.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qci Asset Management Ny holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cbre Clarion Ltd Liability has 4.38% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.28% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Atria Invs Ltd Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 23,079 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 248 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has 36,334 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd invested in 795,076 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Voya Inv stated it has 0.02% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Ls Investment Limited accumulated 5,944 shares. Profund Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 9,396 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.02% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh reported 6,595 shares stake. Moreover, Bahl And Gaynor has 0.01% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 8,730 shares. American Intll invested in 0.01% or 48,414 shares. Sei stated it has 0.08% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased Tier Reit Inc stake by 540,025 shares to 1.57M valued at $37.84M in 2018Q3. It also upped Americold Rlty Tr stake by 1.45 million shares and now owns 2.86 million shares. Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Extra Space Storage had 4 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, July 16. Citigroup maintained the shares of EXR in report on Thursday, July 12 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, October 5.

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Extra Space Storage increases its senior unsecured credit facility to $1.35B – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deep Value Hidden In The Shares Of Global Self Storage – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Extra Space Storage: Opportunity From Optionality – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Extra Innings For Extra Space – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Extra Space Storage: This 4.0%-Yielding Storage REIT Is Worth A Look – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

More notable recent Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cannabics Pharma cannabinoid compound shows encouraging action in preclinical study; shares up 7% – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cannabics Pharma teams up with Eroll Grow Tech to develop pot growing device for home use – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2018, Midasletter.com published: “VIDEO: Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Former DEA Chief on Compliance and International Expansion – Midas Letter” on August 31, 2018. More interesting news about Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) were released by: Midasletter.com and their article: “VIDEO: Jetty Extracts First-step in Cannex (CNSX:CNNX) Multi-State Strategy – Midas Letter” published on August 31, 2018 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Cannabis Investing News – Investing News Network” with publication date: October 15, 2015.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research, development, licensing, and marketing of cannabinoid treatments and therapies. The company has market cap of $43.51 million. The firm focuses on developing therapies and biotechnological tools for the relief from various ailments that respond to active ingredients sourced from the cannabis plant. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s flagship product is Cannabics SR, a long acting medical cannabis capsule that shows therapeutic effects as a palliative care therapy for cancer patients.