Among 2 analysts covering Aspen Insurance Holdings (NYSE:AHL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Aspen Insurance Holdings had 2 analyst reports since September 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 5 by Deutsche Bank. As per Monday, September 10, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research. See Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) latest ratings:

10/09/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $46 New Target: $42.75 Downgrade

05/09/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $40 New Target: $42 Maintain

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) is expected to pay $0.46 on Jan 15, 2019. (NYSE:ARI) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.46 dividend. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc’s current price of $16.87 translates into 2.73% yield. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Dec 12, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.87. About 3.85 million shares traded or 240.06% up from the average. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has declined 0.43% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q EPS 38c; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 43C, EST. 45C; 30/04/2018 – Apollo Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for May. 7-8; 07/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 13/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE – INTENDS TO USE ALL/PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO BUY/ORIGINATE CO’S TARGET ASSETS; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 29/05/2018 – HUNAN FRIENDSHIP & APOLLO COMMERCIAL 002277.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP FINANCIAL LEASING FIRM WORTH 1.0 BLN YUAN WITH PARTNERS; 14/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE, REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.78. About 1.26M shares traded or 43.24% up from the average. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) has risen 1.85% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AHL News: 19/03/2018 – ASPEN INSURANCE AMENDED CEO, CFO CHANGE OF CONTROL PACTS; 09/03/2018 – Aspen Insurance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Aspen Insurance 1Q EPS 38c; 15/05/2018 – ASPEN SEES ASPEN IRELAND OPERATIONAL BY 1Q OF 2019; 15/05/2018 – Aspen Insurance Sees Aspen Ireland Operational by 1Q 2019; 15/05/2018 – ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS- SUBMITTED APPLICATION TO CENTRAL BANK OF IRELAND FOR AUTHORIZATION OF NEW INSURANCE UNIT IN DUBLIN, REPUBLIC OF IRELAND; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Aspen Insurance; 29/03/2018 – ASPEN RE CHAIRMAN, CEO AMERICAS BRIAN BOORNAZIAN TO RETIRE; 02/05/2018 – ASPEN INSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 91C, EST. 96C; 27/04/2018 – ASPEN BIDDING IS SAID TO BE LUKEWARM AT BEST: INSURANCE INSIDER

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. The companyÂ’s Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S. primary casualty, excess casualty, environmental liability, railroad liability, and programs business; and marine, aviation, and energy insurance products, such as marine and energy liability, onshore and offshore energy physical damage, marine hull, specie, inland and ocean marine, and aviation insurance products. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also provides financial and professional lines insurance products against financial and corporate risks, professional liability, management liability, credit and political risks, crisis management, accident and health, surety risks, and technology liability.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.34, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 35 investors sold Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited shares while 67 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 53.97 million shares or 3.59% less from 55.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 65,243 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) for 148,346 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL). 626,923 were accumulated by Frontier Ltd Liability Corporation. Alliancebernstein Lp, New York-based fund reported 119,958 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) for 13,904 shares. Boston holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) for 471,127 shares. 183,063 were accumulated by Franklin Res Inc. Bragg Advsr Inc stated it has 9,515 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First L P reported 0.05% in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL). 73,300 were accumulated by Dupont Management. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% or 29,700 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Liberty Mutual Asset has invested 0.01% in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) for 1.84 million shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) for 831,932 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Apollo Commercial Real had 2 analyst reports since October 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, November 30.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.26 billion. The firm is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. It has a 11.43 P/E ratio. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders.