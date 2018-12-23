Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 4,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 167,176 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.55M, up from 162,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53M shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 1,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,294 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.19 million, down from 37,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – FRENCH FINMIN SAYS WILL TAKE APPLE, GOOGLE TO COURT OVER ABUSIVE COMMERCIAL PRACTICES; 12/03/2018 – Samsung Close Behind Apple in Reliability According to Latest RESCUECOM Report; 04/04/2018 – China strikes back with duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets drop; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei makes Europe platform to take on Samsung and Apple; 04/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google Executive to Catch Rivals in AI Race; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Rumor has it Goldman Sachs and Apple are launching a cobranded credit card @BIPrime; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 13/05/2018 – The power of Apple

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, October 18 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Maxim Group maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. Bernstein maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 21. Bernstein has “Outperform” rating and $160 target. On Wednesday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Wednesday, April 6 the stock rating was initiated by Needham with “Strong Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, November 3 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, April 27. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 21 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, October 28. As per Tuesday, November 14, the company rating was initiated by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hexavest Inc has 2.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 827,254 shares. Perkins Cap Mngmt holds 2,100 shares. Culbertson A N And invested 4.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Apriem reported 56,316 shares. Saratoga Rech Inv invested 8.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Syntal Capital Ptnrs Limited Co reported 0.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). L & S Advsrs invested in 76,636 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP reported 450,529 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 159,947 are owned by Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Ca. Pecaut And owns 51,279 shares or 7.99% of their US portfolio. 80,785 were accumulated by Baker Avenue Asset Management L P. New York-based State Teachers Retirement System has invested 3.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amg National Trust Bank invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tru Co Of Virginia Va invested 2.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. $647,520 worth of stock was sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 11. The company was maintained on Monday, October 15 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, August 5, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, October 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, January 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 28 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by S&P Research on Thursday, August 6. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 18 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Topeka Capital Markets given on Wednesday, May 11. Needham maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, September 7 with “Hold” rating.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $19.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 28,902 shares to 551 shares, valued at $32,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 24,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $25.03 million activity. $5.73 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares were sold by IGER ROBERT A. $3.44M worth of stock was sold by Parker Mary Jayne on Wednesday, October 3. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $15.05 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, July 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northeast Management invested in 2.73% or 292,220 shares. 44,550 are held by Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 1.28M shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Bennicas Associates holds 21,225 shares. 14,823 are held by Checchi Cap Advisers Lc. Campbell Newman Asset Management accumulated 2% or 118,198 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 6,575 shares. Alabama-based Davis has invested 3.72% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aimz Advsr Lc owns 2,017 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Diligent Investors Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 31,959 shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Mgmt LP has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,935 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Company New York owns 75,043 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 473,737 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).