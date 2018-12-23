Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 51.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 6,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,150 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.39 million, down from 12,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – U.S. Loses Bid to Intervene in Apple’s EU Court Fight Over Tax; 01/05/2018 – Expectations could hardly be lower for Apple’s earnings today; 19/03/2018 – Analyst sees ‘signs of trouble’ due to Apple’s high iPhone prices; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 02/05/2018 – Apple proved that it is no longer just an iPhone company; 24/05/2018 – Whip yourself into shape by using this Apple Watch feature to compete against friends and family; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes a Step on Payment of Back Taxes to Ireland; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits Warren Buffett’s investment model

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc Com Stk (BIIB) by 22.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,500 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.18M, down from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $11.73 during the last trading session, reaching $280.6. About 3.07 million shares traded or 129.10% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 0.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION

Since September 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $350,000 activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $6.73 earnings per share, up 27.95% or $1.47 from last year’s $5.26 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 10.42 P/E if the $6.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.40 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.05% negative EPS growth.

Among 34 analysts covering Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Biogen Idec Inc. had 145 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, July 24 report. Cowen & Co maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Tuesday, July 25. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $33800 target. As per Monday, October 23, the company rating was reinitiated by PiperJaffray. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 26. Credit Suisse downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $385.0 target in Thursday, January 25 report. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, September 21. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Friday, July 6. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, October 24. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, August 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 8 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 45 investors sold BIIB shares while 334 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 167.21 million shares or 1.69% less from 170.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amer Beacon Advsrs Inc invested in 459 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Community Financial Ser Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 710 shares in its portfolio. Bremer Tru National Association owns 0.37% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 4,161 shares. Leuthold Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.39% stake. Johnson Financial holds 278 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California-based Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.39% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Koshinski Asset Management holds 0.04% or 714 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 73,400 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Llc holds 33,309 shares or 5.49% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Clough Cap Prtn Lp has invested 0.31% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 515,449 shares. American Assets Invest Mgmt Llc has invested 0.47% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 155,762 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com. 1,864 were accumulated by Pzena Investment Management Limited Liability Com. Wellington Shields Capital Limited Liability Co reported 4,246 shares.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $280.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corporation Com Stk (NYSE:CI) by 15,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $8.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Akorn Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:AKRX).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, August 28 with “Overweight”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 23. As per Wednesday, October 28, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, November 29. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 17 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 17 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by PiperJaffray on Friday, September 22 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, January 12. The company was downgraded on Friday, December 1 by Gabelli. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19000 target in Tuesday, April 24 report.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold $2.98 million worth of stock.

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71 million and $234.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Capital (Prn) by 825,000 shares to 2.30 million shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Yorktown And Research invested in 0.67% or 10,100 shares. Verity Asset Inc owns 15,342 shares for 3.42% of their portfolio. 470 were accumulated by Contravisory Invest Mgmt. Polaris Greystone Gp Ltd Company stated it has 42,964 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. 16.85 million are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg. Jag Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.7% or 19,044 shares in its portfolio. Foster & Motley reported 3.12% stake. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd has 3.38% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12.35 million shares. Stevens Mgmt Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 108,034 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 1.65 million shares or 3.62% of its portfolio. Guild Invest Mgmt invested 8.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). National Pension Service has invested 3.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Baxter Bros Inc has 0.43% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nevada-based Peavine Capital Ltd has invested 0.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beech Hill owns 54,173 shares or 6.34% of their US portfolio.