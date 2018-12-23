Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc. (BANC) by 17.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.35M shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.43M, down from 2.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $632.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.48. About 2.03M shares traded or 270.02% up from the average. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 30.02% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Banc of California; 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC); 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Review of Underwriting Process for Loan Continues; 22/05/2018 – Banc of California at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Banc of California Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Banc of California, Inc. (BANC); 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To lnnovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Comml and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 15/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Quarterly Dividends

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 11,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,711 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.18 million, down from 145,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 13/03/2018 – CMO Today: A+E’s Dubuc in Vice CEO Talks; Apple Acquires Texture; Time’s Up/Advertising Launches; 17/04/2018 – Apple To Launch News Subscription Service: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 09/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple plans to sell video subscriptions through TV app- Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 – Apple Said to Eye High-End Headphone Market (Video); 16/05/2018 – North Carolina lawmakers are preparing a bid for a new Apple campus, according to sources in real estate, law and the state government; 27/03/2018 – Apple Launches Low-Cost IPad for Education, Targeting Google; 23/04/2018 – Apple poaches Samsung exec to take on rival in S Korea

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $846.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 162,295 shares to 214,331 shares, valued at $9.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in P N C Financial Corp (NYSE:PNC) by 4,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Illinois-based Graybill Bartz Associate Limited has invested 4.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boltwood Capital Management holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20,421 shares. Cutter & Company Brokerage owns 13,674 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. American Asset Mngmt owns 12,199 shares for 2.42% of their portfolio. Camarda Fincl Llc accumulated 2.92% or 11,403 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 667,206 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Limited Com reported 3.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sabal, a Florida-based fund reported 124,559 shares. Park National Oh accumulated 256,270 shares. 147,715 are held by Farmers & Merchants Invs. Keystone Fincl Planning has 10,834 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Grace White New York holds 2,581 shares. Mathes Incorporated reported 40,578 shares stake. Moreover, Proshare Limited Liability Corporation has 4.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.12M shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt stated it has 31,489 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. On Monday, July 9 the insider WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold $2.98M.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, October 28. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $125 target. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, December 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform.” rating by FBR Capital given on Monday, October 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 22 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 24. On Tuesday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Outperform”. Drexel Hamilton maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Friday, October 27. Drexel Hamilton has “Buy” rating and $208.0 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, September 5. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 26 by UBS. Canaccord Genuity maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, January 8 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 2 sales for $4.40 million activity. Fallon-Walsh Barbara also bought $2,028 worth of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) shares. On Thursday, December 6 the insider Curran Mary A bought $31,220. Another trade for 4,600 shares valued at $75,900 was made by Smith Michael Alan on Friday, November 2.

Among 12 analysts covering Banc of California (NYSE:BANC), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Banc of California had 33 analyst reports since November 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Thursday, September 28. The company was initiated on Monday, May 2 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Monday, February 26. The stock of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) earned “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, January 26. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, August 28 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. DA Davidson upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 20 report. Sandler O’Neill maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 16 report. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Wednesday, May 4 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 8 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 8 by FBR Capital.

Analysts await Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 23.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.3 per share. BANC’s profit will be $11.65M for 13.57 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Banc of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.