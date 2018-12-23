Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 2.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 1,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,134 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.31M, up from 50,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $149.06. About 1.21M shares traded or 102.85% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 22.99% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection

Wilsey Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 87.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold 76,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,664 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.42M, down from 86,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple briefly surpassed its previous high of $183.50 Friday; 31/05/2018 – TELEGRAM CEO SAYS APPLE HAS BEEN PREVENTING THE TELEGRAM APP FROM UPDATING EVER SINCE RUSSIA ORDERED APPLE TO REMOVE THE MESSAGING SERVICE FROM APP STORE; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Adds Apple, Buys More IAC: 13F; 13/05/2018 – The power of Apple; 19/03/2018 – iDrop News: Rumor Claims Apple Will Soon Launch a `Blush Gold’ iPhone X; 01/05/2018 – Tech Up Ahead of Apple Report — Tech Roundup; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 29/05/2018 – NEW ZEALAND REGULATOR WARNS APPLE FOR MISLEADING CONSUMERS; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and

Among 37 analysts covering Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), 21 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $179.24 million activity. 200,000 shares valued at $39.72 million were sold by ValueAct Holdings – L.P. on Wednesday, November 28. The insider Pearson Bryan A sold $793,231.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 30 investors sold ADS shares while 169 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 47.62 million shares or 4.11% less from 49.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Alps Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Moreover, First Trust Advsrs Lp has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 14,573 shares. 1,100 were reported by Rbo & Limited Liability Com. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.54% or 17,335 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 0.01% or 26,606 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prtn Llc stated it has 18,787 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees stated it has 1,416 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The New York-based Kemnay Advisory has invested 0.51% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Ohio-based Parkwood Ltd Liability has invested 1.99% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Sterneck Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 3,250 shares. Cardinal Cap Mngmt reported 0.15% stake. Jane Street Gp Lc invested in 3,167 shares.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 155,202 shares to 115,014 shares, valued at $6.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 134,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,896 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas reported 649,566 shares. Rockshelter Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 41,837 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 3.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 6,211 were reported by Groesbeck Investment Nj. Marietta Investment Prtn Ltd Llc holds 3.79% or 56,614 shares. Oarsman Capital Inc holds 22,731 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Co invested in 0% or 149,944 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,954 shares. 14,250 are held by Godshalk Welsh Capital Incorporated. Mcrae Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.75% or 18,289 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Ltd Liability owns 18,146 shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Field And Main Bancorp holds 5.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 28,504 shares. Lee Danner And Bass has 143,032 shares for 3.2% of their portfolio. Aviva Plc reported 3.37% stake. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 108,568 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc, which manages about $136.59 million and $231.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16,467 shares to 283,297 shares, valued at $13.36 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) by 124,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 567,860 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. Shares for $2.98 million were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E on Monday, July 9.