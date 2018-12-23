Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 1,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,911 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.27M, down from 51,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN SAYS APPEAL HEARINGS INTO APPLE CASE LIKELY TO BEGIN IN THE AUTUMN; 12/04/2018 – United Continental Customers Can Use a Personal Laptop, Apple iOS Device or Android Device to Access a Library of Complimentary Movies and TV Shows; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: SERVICES, STORES, ICLOUD USERS UNABLE TO SIGN IN; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett still hates Bitcoin, wants all of Apple; 19/03/2018 – Share of display makers declined following a Bloomberg report that Apple was producing its own screens; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS IT IS ‘COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PEOPLE’S PRIVACY’ AND WILL BLUR FACES AND LICENSE PLATES BEFORE PUBLISHING IMAGES CAPTURED BY DRONES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘Privacy to us is a human right…a civil liberty’; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 would still mark a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 10/04/2018 – Business Insider: Apple says all of its worldwide facilities are now 100 percent powered by clean energy

Palo Capital Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 53.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palo Capital Inc bought 24,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 69,453 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.65 million, up from 45,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palo Capital Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 55.58M shares traded or 130.24% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY ENDS CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Opens Investigation Into Wells Fargo Advisors; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SAYS BANK’S REVIEW OF BSA-AML ISSUES STILL IN PLACE, WOULDN’T SURPRISE HIM IF FOUND SOME EMPLOYEE ACTIVITY ‘BEYOND JUST A LACK OF TRAINING’; 29/03/2018 – Trump is not going to go after big tech, says Wells Fargo analyst; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS NONE OF SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS WERE APPROVED; 06/04/2018 – PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTING FOR PROPOSAL TO REDUCE OWNERSHIP THRESHOLD FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO CALL SPECIAL MEETING; 07/05/2018 – TriMas at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Has Faced Regulatory Sanctions Related to Risk Management and Controls

Since August 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $5.87 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 55 investors sold WFC shares while 664 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 432 raised stakes. 3.46 billion shares or 3.93% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 0.91% or 17,000 shares in its portfolio. Hikari Tsushin accumulated 800,310 shares or 9.79% of the stock. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Il holds 0.06% or 6,416 shares in its portfolio. Penobscot Mgmt stated it has 12,189 shares. Moreover, Mcrae Mngmt has 0.16% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7,198 shares. Stephens Ar holds 172,925 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust Company has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Corporation owns 13,300 shares. 124,035 are held by Grassi Inv. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk has 0.69% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). British Columbia Management holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.31M shares. Hodges reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Co owns 5,986 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Tributary Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership accumulated 10,785 shares.

Palo Capital Inc, which manages about $167.90 million and $459.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 16,123 shares to 4,366 shares, valued at $147,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,108 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. 3,408 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares with value of $647,520 were sold by KONDO CHRIS.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zuckerman Gru Ltd reported 2,645 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning stated it has 2.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cahill Advisors owns 20,934 shares for 2.08% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Liability Company owns 2,513 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Kansas-based Mariner Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Osterweis Management stated it has 101,112 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 186,878 shares. 69,643 are held by Moreno Evelyn V. Fincl Advisory Ser accumulated 1.31% or 25,447 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Company accumulated 68,623 shares. Sfmg Limited owns 66,348 shares. M&R Management holds 4.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 91,889 shares. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability has 200,760 shares. Caz Ltd Partnership accumulated 4,540 shares or 2.79% of the stock. Daiwa Sb Limited holds 17,210 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $538.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4,151 shares to 62,171 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 53,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 594,999 shares, and has risen its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T).