Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 9,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,671 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.02M, up from 48,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Be Deposed In Qualcomm Lawsuit — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg strikes back at Apple boss; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Mac Rev $5.85B; 08/05/2018 – SHOP, AAPL: AR demo, tap on the product, pay with Apple Pay. Demo app is live on the App store now! #ShopifyUnite – ! $SHOP $AAPL; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS HAS SENT REQUESTS TO GOOGLE AND APPLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APP STORES – INTERFAX; 24/05/2018 – Jury Awards Apple $539 Million in Samsung Patent Case; 01/05/2018 – Apple Adds $100 Billion to Buyback Plans; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Criticizes Tariffs In Bloomberg Interview — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 5.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 311,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.96M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $200.29M, up from 5.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66M shares traded or 101.18% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects June 12 Ruling on DOJ Suit Over Time Warner Deal; 11/05/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 14/05/2018 – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Ron Wyden, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal led other Democrats in demanding AT&T and Novartis answer about payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s firm; 09/03/2018 – AT&T SAYS ‘NO FACT-BASED EVIDENCE’ MERGER WILL HARM COMPETITION; 10/05/2018 – AT&T reportedly paid Michael Cohen for guidance on Time Warner deal; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Potential IPO of Vrio Corp. Holding Company for DIRECTV Latin Americ; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days: source $T $TWX; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Sought Info on Antitrust, FCC Regulations, Tax Issues — Internal Memo; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 19/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL OPENS WITH CONFLICT OVER INTERNAL DOCUMENTS

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. $2.98M worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, September 11 with “Buy” rating. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $215.0 target in Thursday, January 18 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, April 3. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $20300 target. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, July 6. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, January 27 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, December 14 by DA Davidson. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 11 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, October 28 with “Hold”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Wednesday, October 26. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 16 by Canaccord Genuity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chevy Chase Holdg holds 4.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 4.43M shares. Thompson Inv Mgmt has invested 0.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mraz Amerine & Associates accumulated 8,103 shares. Covington Cap has 2.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 187,651 shares. Saratoga & Inv Mgmt has 8.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Birch Hill Invest Advisors Ltd Company reported 176,946 shares stake. Pension Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,475 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Piedmont Invest Advisors has invested 5.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pennsylvania Trust invested in 302,541 shares. 111,941 were accumulated by De Burlo Grp Incorporated. 29,394 are owned by Neumann Capital Management Lc. Osterweis Cap Management Inc invested in 1.46% or 101,112 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 4,348 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Grand Jean Capital Mngmt accumulated 73,507 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 32,495 shares or 4.5% of its portfolio.

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $404.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 11,535 shares to 137,026 shares, valued at $40.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heartland Finl Usa Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 13,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,250 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bennicas & Assoc has 0.96% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pinnacle Lc stated it has 5,035 shares. Btim invested in 0.03% or 65,133 shares. Murphy Capital Management Inc stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated invested in 139,005 shares. Phocas invested in 0.07% or 24,085 shares. Beacon Finance Grp Incorporated has invested 0.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0.53% or 22.89M shares in its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.95% or 4.47 million shares. M&T Bank & Trust invested 0.58% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Girard Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.74% or 123,735 shares. Mediatel Partners owns 935,304 shares. Allstate, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,787 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.48% or 106,005 shares. Boston Rech & Mngmt Inc holds 0.52% or 33,693 shares.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 27. The company was upgraded on Monday, September 26 by HSBC. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 22 by Jefferies. Tigress Financial upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, October 22 report. Cowen & Co upgraded the shares of T in report on Monday, December 3 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 11 by Argus Research. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, October 26. HSBC upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 28 report. Deutsche Bank downgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Wednesday, January 11. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $43 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $42 target in Monday, March 14 report.